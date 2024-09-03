Whoopi Sets a Record on ‘The View’ — See Where She Stands Amongst Other Long-Serving Hosts
As The View kicks off its 28th season in a new studio today, Tuesday, September 3, one of its stars is making history: Whoopi Goldberg has now cohosted the ABC talk show for 18 consecutive seasons, more than any other host, even more than the late Barbara Walters.
That record will certainly stand for a long time. By our calculations, Joy Behar could break the record in Season 37… but only if the show lasts that long, Behar is still a panelist at that point, and Goldberg leaves after this season.
As for the View hosts with the most total seasons on the show, take a look at the current standings in the gallery below.
