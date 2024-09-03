Whoopi Sets a Record on ‘The View’ — See Where She Stands Amongst Other Long-Serving Hosts

Elisabeth Hasselbeck, Whoopi Goldberg, Barbara Walters, and Joy Behar of 'The View'
Donna Svennevik/ABC/Courtesy: Everett Collection

As The View kicks off its 28th season in a new studio today, Tuesday, September 3, one of its stars is making history: Whoopi Goldberg has now cohosted the ABC talk show for 18 consecutive seasons, more than any other host, even more than the late Barbara Walters.

That record will certainly stand for a long time. By our calculations, Joy Behar could break the record in Season 37… but only if the show lasts that long, Behar is still a panelist at that point, and Goldberg leaves after this season.

As for the View hosts with the most total seasons on the show, take a look at the current standings in the gallery below.

Lisa Ling and Meghan McCain of 'The View'
Nicola Groseil/TV Guide/ABC/Courtesy: Everett Collection, Jenny Anderson/ABC

11. Lisa Ling & Meghan McCain — tie

Ling replaced original View host Debbie Matenopoulos for Season 3 and stayed on for four seasons. McCain had the same tenure between Season 21 and 24 (and didn’t have a good time on the show, to say the least).

Sherri Shepherd and Sara Haines of 'The View'
Steve Fenn/ABC/Courtesy: Everett Collection, Paula Lobo/ABC

8. Sherri Shepherd & Sara Haines — tie

Shepherd, who has a daytime talk show of her own now, started her seven-season run in Season 11. And Season 28 marks Haines’ seventh with the show — she was on the panel for Seasons 20 and 21 and returned for Season 24.

Meredith Vieira, Star Jones, and Sunny Hostin of 'The View'
Jay Gullixson/TV Guide/ABC/Courtesy: Everett Collection, Lou Rocco/ABC

5. Meredith Vieira, Star Jones & Sunny Hostin — tie

Vieira and Jones were stars of The View from day one until Season 9. Hostin started in Season 20, so Season 28 marks her ninth outing with the show.

Elisabeth Hasselbeck on 'The View'
ABC

4. Elisabeth Hasselbeck

Hasselbeck, one of The View’s conservative voices, lasted 10 seasons on the show, sitting on the panel from Season 7 to Season 16.

Barbara Walters of 'The View'
Andrew Eccles/ABC/Courtesy: Everett Collection

3. Barbara Walters

Walters, the late TV anchor who co-created The View, was a full-time panelist for the show’s first 17 seasons.

Whoopi Goldberg of 'The View'
Jeff Lipsky/ABC

2. Whoopi Goldberg

Goldberg linked up with The View in Season 11; with Season 28, she has hosted 18 consecutive seasons, a record for the show.

Joy Behar of 'The View'
Jenny Anderson/ABC

1. Joy Behar

An original star of The View, Behar has only missed two seasons of the show — Seasons 17 and 18 — meaning she’s been on deck for 26 (nonconsecutive) seasons.

