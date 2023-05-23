Netflix‘s first LGBTQ+-focused dating show, The Ultimatum: Queer Love, arrives May 24, showing the ups and downs of commitment with five new couples.

From the creators of Love Is Blind, The Ultimatum: Queer Love centers couples made up of women and non-binary people who are all at a crossroads in their relationships. One partner is ready for marriage, the other has doubts. An ultimatum is issued, and in just over eight weeks, each couple will either get married, or get out, after they each choose new “trial marriage” partners in a life-changing opportunity to get a glimpse of two different futures.

The first four episodes of The Ultimatum: Queer Love come out Wednesday, May 24 on Netflix, just in time for Pride 2023, with Episodes 5-8 dropping May 31 and Episodes 9 and 10 dropping June 7. JoAnna Garcia Swisher hosts the season (Nick and Vanessa Lachey hosted Season 1).

Familiarize yourself with The Ultimatum: Queer Love cast in the gallery below (and through their socials) ahead of the season premiere. With lifetime commitments on the line, it’s sure to be a doozy.

The Ultimatum: Queer Love, Series Premiere, Wednesday, May 24, Netflix