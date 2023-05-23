Meet the Cast of ‘The Ultimatum: Queer Love,’ Netflix’s First LGBTQ+ Dating Show (PHOTOS)

'The Ultimatum: Queer Love' cast
Simone Thompson/Netflix

Netflix‘s first LGBTQ+-focused dating show, The Ultimatum: Queer Love, arrives May 24, showing the ups and downs of commitment with five new couples.

From the creators of Love Is Blind, The Ultimatum: Queer Love centers couples made up of women and non-binary people who are all at a crossroads in their relationships. One partner is ready for marriage, the other has doubts. An ultimatum is issued, and in just over eight weeks, each couple will either get married, or get out, after they each choose new “trial marriage” partners in a life-changing opportunity to get a glimpse of two different futures.

The first four episodes of The Ultimatum: Queer Love come out Wednesday, May 24 on Netflix, just in time for Pride 2023, with Episodes 5-8 dropping May 31 and Episodes 9 and 10 dropping June 7. JoAnna Garcia Swisher hosts the season (Nick and Vanessa Lachey hosted Season 1).

Familiarize yourself with The Ultimatum: Queer Love cast in the gallery below (and through their socials) ahead of the season premiere. With lifetime commitments on the line, it’s sure to be a doozy.

Yoly and Mal in 'The Ultimatum: Queer Love'
Simone Thompson/Netflix

Yoly & Mal

Yoly (34, she/her) gave the ultimatum to her partner, Mal (36, she/her/they). Yoly wants to take the next step with Mal (marriage, kids, the works), but Mal fears Yoly wants marriage just for the sake of being married. Mal also wants to be financially ready for a house and kids before tying the knot.

Raelyn and Lexi in 'The Ultimatum: Queer Love'
Simone Thompson/Netflix

Raelyn (Rae) & Lexi

Lexi (25, she/her) gave the ultimatum to her partner of three years, Rae (27, she/her). Lexi, the daughter of a wedding planner and an engagement ring salesman, is ready to be hitched and build a life with Rae. Rae isn’t sure she’s ready to take such a big life step.

Xander and Vanessa in 'The Ultimatum: Queer Love'
Simone Thompson/Netflix

Xander & Vanessa

Xander (30, she/her/they) gave the ultimatum to her partner of four years, Vanessa (30, she/her). Best friends since high school, Xander is ready to start a family. Meanwhile, Vanessa isn’t sure she believes in the institution of marriage and prefers not to have “permanency” with partners.

Sam and Aussie in 'The Ultimatum: Queer Love'
Simone Thompson/Netflix

Sam & Aussie

Sam (31, she/her) gave the ultimatum to Aussie (42, pronoun: Aussie), her partner of 18 months. Sam is ready for the “ultimate commitment,” but Aussie is looking to be live-in partners for five years before considering getting hitched. As of now, Sam and Aussie’s Instagram handles (if they have them) are unknown.

Tiff and Mildred in 'The Ultimatum: Queer Love'
Simone Thompson/Netflix

Tiff & Mildred

Mildred (33, she/her) gave her partner, Tiff (32, they/them) the ultimatum. They first met on Instagram after Mildred’s painful divorce, and have since built a life together with Mildred’s teenage son and their two dogs. Mildred feels it’s high time for them to get married, but Tiff fears their communication issues and on-again, off-again dynamic is a sign they’re not ready.

