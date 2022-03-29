‘The Ultimatum: Marry or Move On’ Trailer Teases Netflix’s Newest Dating Experiment (VIDEO)

Netflix has dropped the first trailer for The Ultimatum: Marry or Move On, a new dating series hosted by Nick Lachey and Vanessa Lachey. The new reality series comes from Kinetic Content, the creators of Love Is Blind.

“Six different couples, on the verge of marriage. One partner is ready to get married, the other isn’t quite as sure,” the series description says. “An ultimatum is issued — and in just over eight weeks, they must commit to marriage, or move on. In the meantime, each will choose a new potential partner from one of the other couples, in a life-changing opportunity to get a glimpse of two different possible futures.”

Each participant will temporarily move in with a new person for a “trial marriage.” At the end of the trial, they have to decide whether or not to marry the partner they came with. It’s the exact kind of relationship chaos fans have come to expect from the Love Is Blind team.

The Ultimatum Season 1 kicks off with eight episodes debuting Wednesday, April 6 on Netflix. The season finale (Episode 9) and reunion special (Episode 10) will be available the following week on April 13. The trailer gives a closer look at the series’ six participating couples, all of which have been together for less than three years.

Here’s a glimpse at The Ultimatum‘s couples:

Alexis, 25 & Hunter, 28: Dating two years, Alexis issues The Ultimatum

Madlyn, 24 & Colby, 25: Dating one and a half years, Colby issues The Ultimatum

Shanique, 24 & Randall, 26: Dating one and a half years, Shanique issues The Ultimatum

April, 23 & Jake, 26: Dating two years, April issues The Ultimatum

Rae, 24 & Zay, 25: Dating two and a half years, Rae issues The Ultimatum

Lauren, 26 & Nate, 30: Dating two and a half years, Nate issues The Ultimatum