‘The Summer I Turned Pretty’: Belly, Conrad, Jeremiah & More Return in Season 2 Photos

Meaghan Darwish
Comments
The cast of 'The Summer I Turned Pretty' Season 2
Prime Video
its-not-summer-without-you

It’s Not Summer Without You

$8.98
Buy Now

The first official photos from The Summer I Turned Pretty Season 2 have arrived and they’re teasing the return of fan favorites and the arrival of newbies, including Kyra Sedgwick and Elsie Fisher, who join the ensemble.

The series from creator Jenny Han (To All the Boys I’ve Loved Before) follows Belly as her story continues into another summer. While she once counted down the days until she could return to Cousins Beach, she’s not sure summer will be the same this time around as Conrad (Christopher Briney) and Jeremiah (Gavin Casalegno) fight over her heart and Susannah’s (Rachel Blanchard) cancer returns.

But when an unexpected visitor threatens the future of Susannah’s beloved beach house, Belly must work to rally the gang and come together while also deciding once and for all where her heart lies. Led by Han and co-showrunner Sarah Kucserka, they executive produce the series alongside Karen Rosenfelt, Gabrielle Stanton, Hope Hartman, Mads Hansen, and Paul Lee.

'The Summer I Turned Pretty' Sets Season 2 Premiere Date & Release Schedule
Related

'The Summer I Turned Pretty' Sets Season 2 Premiere Date & Release Schedule

Below, we’re rounding up all of the images released so far, which tease moments seen in Han’s book, It’s Not Summer Without You, upon which the season is based. Let us know what you’re excited to see from Season 2 in the comments section below, and stay tuned for more updates as we await the show’s return on Prime Video.

The Summer I Turned Pretty, Season 2 Premiere, Friday, July 14, Prime Video

Elsie Fisher and Kyra Sedgwick in 'The Summer I Turned Pretty' Season 2
Prime Video

Elsie Fisher and Kyra Sedgwick join the series in yet-to-be-revealed roles. But it does appear they’ll be stopping by the summer house if those hydrangeas in the background are any indication.

Christopher Briney in 'The Summer I Turned Pretty' Season 2
Prime Video

Conrad looks up to the stars while on the phone. But who is he talking to?

Gavin Casalegno, Christopher Briney, and Lola Tung in 'The Summer I Turned Pretty' Season 2
Prime Video

Brothers Jeremiah and Conrad come face-to-face in what appears to be a tense moment as Belly stands in the background.

Sean Kaufman and Rain Spencer in 'The Summer I Turned Pretty' Season 2
Prime Video

Steven (Sean Kaufman) gets a ride from Taylor (Rain Spencer) and a mystery man. But why does he look so bothered?

Christopher Briney and Lola Tung in 'The Summer I Turned Pretty' Season 2
Prime Video

Conrad appears to place a necklace around Belly’s neck.

Christopher Briney and Gavin Casalegno in 'The Summer I Turned Pretty' Season 2
Prime Video

Conrad and Jeremiah are ready for the beach with their bathing suits and towels.

Lola Tung in 'The Summer I Turned Pretty' Season 2
Prime Video

Belly gets dressed up for a special occasion.

Lola Tung and Christopher Briney in 'The Summer I Turned Pretty' Season 2
Prime Video

Belly and Conrad’s dramatic moment at prom.

Lola Tung and Gavin Casalegno in 'The Summer I Turned Pretty' Season 2.
Prime Video

Belly comes and has a serious conversation with Jeremiah.

The Summer I Turned Pretty

Christopher Briney

Elsie Fisher

Gavin Casalegno

Jenny Han

Kyra Sedgwick

Lola Tung

Sean Kaufman

Most Popular Stories on TV Insider
1
‘Jeopardy!’: Fans React to Triple Stumper Final Jeopardy by Thanking Taylor Swift
Ghost Adventures
2
‘Ghost Adventures’: Jay Wasley on Terrifying Findings at Hoover Dam
John Krasinski as Jack ryan
3
‘Jack Ryan’ Season 4 Trailer Teases Explosive Final Mission
'Ted Lasso' Spinoff Ideas for Juno Temple's Keeley, Toheeb Jimoh's Sam, and the AFC Richmond team featuring Brendan Hunt, Brett Goldstein, and Nick Mohammed
4
10 Potential ‘Ted Lasso’ Spinoffs Teased in the Finale
Mzansi Youth Choir on America's Got Talent
5
See Simon Cowell Cry in ‘AGT’ Premiere During Tribute to Nightbirde