‘The Summer I Turned Pretty’: Belly, Conrad, Jeremiah & More Return in Season 2 Photos

The first official photos from The Summer I Turned Pretty Season 2 have arrived and they’re teasing the return of fan favorites and the arrival of newbies, including Kyra Sedgwick and Elsie Fisher, who join the ensemble.

The series from creator Jenny Han (To All the Boys I’ve Loved Before) follows Belly as her story continues into another summer. While she once counted down the days until she could return to Cousins Beach, she’s not sure summer will be the same this time around as Conrad (Christopher Briney) and Jeremiah (Gavin Casalegno) fight over her heart and Susannah’s (Rachel Blanchard) cancer returns.

But when an unexpected visitor threatens the future of Susannah’s beloved beach house, Belly must work to rally the gang and come together while also deciding once and for all where her heart lies. Led by Han and co-showrunner Sarah Kucserka, they executive produce the series alongside Karen Rosenfelt, Gabrielle Stanton, Hope Hartman, Mads Hansen, and Paul Lee.

Below, we’re rounding up all of the images released so far, which tease moments seen in Han’s book, It’s Not Summer Without You, upon which the season is based. Let us know what you’re excited to see from Season 2 in the comments section below, and stay tuned for more updates as we await the show’s return on Prime Video.

The Summer I Turned Pretty, Season 2 Premiere, Friday, July 14, Prime Video