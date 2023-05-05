‘The Summer I Turned Pretty’ Sets Season 2 Premiere Date & Release Schedule

The Summer I Turned Pretty is about to rule your summer as the series based on Jenny Han‘s bestselling trilogy makes its Season 2 return with an expansive release schedule.

The summer fun will kick off Friday, July 14, with the first three episodes of the eight-episode season. Following the initial release, one new episode will arrive each Friday, through August 18, making way for plenty of fun-in-the-sun moments throughout this summer on Prime Video. Additionally, the streaming service helped spread the news with a fun video announcement featuring series stars Lola Tung, Christopher Briney, Gavin Casalegno, Sean Kaufman, and Rain Spencer, recurring guest David Iacono, and new addition Elsie Fisher.

They’ll be joined onscreen by Jackie Chung, Rachel Blanchard, and series newbie Kyra Sedgwick, who has a recurring role. In the video tease, above, the stars get a message from Han revealing the news that the show will return July 14 along with a list of titles and dates. The titles may offer some context in regard to how Han’s book It’s Not Summer Without You, the second in her The Summer I Turned Pretty trilogy, will play out.

The titles and release dates are as follows: “Love Lost” (July 14), “Love Scene” (July 14), “Love Sick” (July 14), “Love Game” (July 21), “Love Fool” (July 28), “Love Fest” (August 4), “Love Affair” (August 11), and “Love Triangle” (August 18).

In Season 2, Belly (Tung) used to count down the days until she could return to Cousins Beach, but with Conrad (Briney) and Jeremiah (Casalengo) fighting over her heart and the return of Susannah’s (Blanchard) cancer, she’s not sure summer will ever be the same. When an unexpected visitor threatens the future of Susannah’s beloved house, Belly has to rally the gang to come together — and to decide once and for all where her heart lies.

The Summer I Turned Pretty Season 2 is led by showrunners Han and Sarah Kucserka. Together, they executive produce the show with Karen Rosenfelt, Gabrielle Stanton, Hope Hartman, Mads Hansen, and Paul Lee. The series is a co-production of Amazon Studios and wiip. Stay tuned for more news on The Summer I Turned Pretty as we approach the summer release date and catch up with Season 1 anytime on Prime Video.

The Summer I Turned Pretty, Season 2 Premiere, Friday, July 14, Prime Video