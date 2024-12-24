8 Best Christmas Episodes of ‘The Simpsons’

Leah Williams
Comments
THE SIMPSONS, (from left): Santa's Little Helper, Homer Simpson, Lisa Simpson, Maggie Simpson, Bart
Fox

The Simpsons

 More

The first-ever episode of The Simpsons was a Christmas episode. In the last 35 years, there have been many more. Some are heartfelt, some are crude, all are hilarious.

Below, in chronological order, we rounded up our eight favorites. From the introduction of Santa’s Little Helper to a snow day gone awry to Lisa learning about Buddhism and more, there’s a lot to love in Simpsons Christmas (and Christmas-adjacent) episodes. Let us know your favorites in the comments!

The Simpsons, Streaming now, Disney+

THE SIMPSONS, (from left): Maggie Simpson, Santa's Little Helper, Grandpa Abraham Simpson, Lisa Simp
Everett Collection

"Simpsons Roasting on an Open Fire," Season 1 Episode 1

The Simpsons started right out of the gate with a Christmas episode. Get to know the family (and how they got their beloved former racing dog Santa’s Little Helper) in the series pilot.

Marge Not Be Proud
Fox

"Marge Not Be Proud," Season 7 Episode 11

For all his mischievous antics, at the end of the day, Bart is a sweet little momma’s boy. We love an episode that showcases both sides of the perpetual 10 year old.

Mr. Plow.
Everett Collection

"Mr. Plow," Season 4 Episode 9

Although not technically a Christmas episode, “Mr. Plow” is one of the most iconic episodes of The Simpsons. Sing it with us! “Call Mr. Plow. That’s my name. That name again is Mr. Plow.”

Miracle on Evergreen Terrace
Fox

"Miracle on Evergreen Terrace," Season 9 Episode 11

The second Bart-centric episode on our list, “Miracle on Evergreen Terrace” features a Christmas tree on fire, Marge on Jeopardy!a fake burglary, and more. Christmas might be ruined for the Simpson family, but not for viewers of this hilarious episode.

Grift of the Magi
Fox

"Grif of the Magi," Season 11 Episode 9

In “Grift of the Magi,” the students are being used as market research for a toy company, just in time for Christmas. Gary Coleman guest stars as himself and is hysterical.

Skinner’s Sense of Snow
Fox

"Skinner’s Sense of Snow," Season 12 Episode 8

The kids get snowed in at school, and Principal Skinner exercises military-level authority over them. Of course, there’s a rebellion. Plus, Mr. Plow makes an appearance!

Fox

"Homer vs. Dignity," Season 12 Episode 5

Homer has to make a difficult decision in this episode, after spending much of it doing Mr. Burns’ evil bidding for cash. Lisa doesn’t have a lot of opportunity to be proud of her dad, so it’s even more special when she does. It’s a sweet and silly episode.

She of Little Faith
Fox

"She of Little Faith," Season 13 Episode 6

“She of Little Faith” is a major episode for Lisa Simpson-lovers. She explores her faith, discovering Buddhism and her vegetarianism. Plus, real-life Buddhist Richard Gere guest stars as himself.

The Simpsons




Most Popular Stories on TV Insider
Ken Jennings on Jeopardy!
1
‘Jeopardy!’ Gets New Home in 2025 – Where You Can See Episodes
2
What We Need to See Happen in ‘9-1-1: Lone Star’s Final Episodes
Ryan Seacrest and contestant on Wheel of Fortune
3
‘Wheel of Fortune’ Player’s Wheel Spin Stuns Ryan Seacrest – See What Happened Next
Brooklyn Rae Silzer Instagram
4
‘General Hospital’ Star Brooklyn Rae Silzer Speaks Out After Shock Exit From Show
Hoda Kotb and Joel Schiffman
5
Hoda Kotb Drops Big Hint She’s Reunited With Ex for Holidays