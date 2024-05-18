Would you like Swooon in your inbox? Signup for our Swooon! newsletter!

Not all couples on The Rookie are good matches. Fans didn’t take to John Nolan (Nathan Fillion) and Lucy Chen (Melissa O’Neil) during their brief Season 1 romance. Wesley Evers (Shawn Ashmore) used to be engaged to Monica Stevens (Bridget Regan), who has recently taken a villainous turn. Bailey Nune (Jenna Dewan) was once married to the abusive Jason Wyler (played by Steve Kazee, Dewan’s fiancé).

But the pairings below are — or, at least, were once — totally swoonworthy. Of the dozens of relationships from the ABC cop show, let’s rank the top 10.

The Rookie, Season 6 Finale, Tuesday, May 21, 9/8c, ABC