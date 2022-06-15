‘The Undeclared War’: Peacock Reveals Premiere Date & First Look

Peacock has announced a Thursday, August 18 premiere date for its upcoming cyber-thriller, The Undeclared War, alongside first-look images.

Written and directed by Peter Kosminsky (The State), the series follows a leading team of analysts at GCHQ as they work to ward off a series of cyber-attacks on the U.K. in the lead-up to a general election. The project was a co-commission between Peacock and the U.K.’s Channel 4 — all episodes will drop on the streamer on August 18.

The series is set in 2024 and revolves around 21-year-old GCHQ intern Saara Parvan (Hannah Khalique-Brown), who suddenly finds herself in the middle of high-stakes cyber warfare after a routine stress test of internet infrastructure goes awry. A thrilling cat and mouse game follows, with Saara and the team trying to stay one step ahead of their adversaries’ every hidden move. But how do you win a war most of the public doesn’t know you’re fighting?

Kosminsky, known for his award-winning TV films like Warriors, The Government Inspector, The Promise, Wolf Hall, and The State, put in meticulous research in creating the series, hoping to lift the veil on the most urgent battle of our time.

“The Undeclared War has been many years in the making,” said the BAFTA-winning director. “It imagines how the next few years might play out in the domain of cyber warfare – a battle unseen by the public but with potentially devastating consequences. In my work, I’ve tried to shine a light on aspects of public policy which affect us all, but where the details of what is taking place, often behind the scenes, are not well understood.”

In addition to Khalique-Brown, the series also stars Oscar-winner Mark Rylance (The Trial of the Chicago 7), Simon Pegg (Luck), Adrian Lester (Trigger Point), Alex Jennings (This Is Going to Hurt), and Maisie Richardson-Sellers (Legends of Tomorrow).

Kosminsky serves as executive producer alongside Colin Callender and Noëlette Buckley. It is co-produced by Playground and Universal International Studios, a division of Universal Studio Group in association with Channel 4. Declan Lawn, Adam Patterson, and Amelia Spencer are on board as writers, while Robert Jones produces.

The Undeclared War, Season 1, Premieres, Thursday, August 18, Peacock