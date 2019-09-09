First Look at Morris Chestnut’s Dr. Cain in ‘The Resident’ Season 3 Premiere (PHOTOS)

Meredith Jacobs
Guy D'Alema/FOX
Bruce Greenwood
Guy D'Alema/FOX

Dr. Bell (Bruce Greenwood)

Eliza Morse/FOX

Will Devon (Manish Dayal) save this patient’s life?

Eliza Morse/FOX

Kitt (Jane Leeves)

Eliza Morse/FOX

Kitt and Bell work on a patient.

Eliza Morse/FOX

Devon, with a patient

Eliza Morse/FOX

AJ (Malcolm-Jamal Warner), Mina (Shaunette Renée Wilson), and Irving (Tasso Feldman) have their work cut out for them.

Eliza Morse/FOX

Can they help this patient?

Guy D'Alema/FOX

Dr. Cain

Guy D'Alema/FOX

Guest star Moira Kelly

Guy D'Alema/FOX

Conrad (Matt Czuchry)

Guy D'Alema/FOX

Conrad with guest star Moira Kelly

Guy D'Alema/FOX

Is this going to lead to that devastating moment from the Season 3 trailer?

Guy D'Alema/FOX

Meet Dr. Barrett Cain (Morris Chestnut)

Guy D'Alema/FOX

Dr. Cain, prepping for surgery

Guy D'Alema/FOX

Will Dr. Cain save the patient on his table?

Guy D'Alema/FOX

Is Nic (Emily VanCamp) about to lose someone she loves?

Things are changing at Chastain in The Resident Season 3, thanks to the deal Dr. Bell (Bruce Greenwood) made to save the hospital.

Red Rock Mountain Medical has taken over when the premiere begins, and that includes bringing in a new neurosurgeon, Dr. Barrett Cain, played by Morris Chestnut. According to his character description, Dr. Cain “believes himself to be a superman physician, capable of curing crippling diseases” and is “charming when he wants to be, but utterly ruthless in his quest for money and power.”

But the question on everyone’s mind is, of course, whether Nic (Emily VanCamp) lost her sister or her father in the season-ending cliffhanger. While the photos in the gallery above from the premiere offer a look at Chestnut’s Cain in surgery and members of the staff treating patients, the only clue we have about that resolution is an image of Conrad (Matt Czuchry) and Nic watching something.

As executive producer Amy Holden told TV Insider, “the likelihood is somebody dies,” so get ready to see Nic lose somebody.

The Resident, Season 3 Premiere, Tuesday, September 24, 8/7c, Fox

