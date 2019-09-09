First Look at Morris Chestnut’s Dr. Cain in ‘The Resident’ Season 3 Premiere (PHOTOS)

Is this going to lead to that devastating moment from the Season 3 trailer ?

Things are changing at Chastain in The Resident Season 3, thanks to the deal Dr. Bell (Bruce Greenwood) made to save the hospital.

Red Rock Mountain Medical has taken over when the premiere begins, and that includes bringing in a new neurosurgeon, Dr. Barrett Cain, played by Morris Chestnut. According to his character description, Dr. Cain “believes himself to be a superman physician, capable of curing crippling diseases” and is “charming when he wants to be, but utterly ruthless in his quest for money and power.”

But the question on everyone’s mind is, of course, whether Nic (Emily VanCamp) lost her sister or her father in the season-ending cliffhanger. While the photos in the gallery above from the premiere offer a look at Chestnut’s Cain in surgery and members of the staff treating patients, the only clue we have about that resolution is an image of Conrad (Matt Czuchry) and Nic watching something.

As executive producer Amy Holden told TV Insider, “the likelihood is somebody dies,” so get ready to see Nic lose somebody.

The Resident, Season 3 Premiere, Tuesday, September 24, 8/7c, Fox