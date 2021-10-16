‘Real World: Los Angeles’ Cast Then & Now Ahead of ‘Homecoming’

Time to get reacquainted with your new Homecoming kings and queens. For the second season of the Paramount+ series The Real World Homecoming, most of the cast of The Real World: Los Angeles is getting back together for another round of reality television.

The reunion comes 28 years after the Los Angeles stars became the second-ever Real World cast. And with cast departures, roommate blowouts and even a midseason wedding, that 1993 season — originally titled The Real World: California — had to be seen to be believed.

Now, seven returning favorites — Beth Anthony, Beth Stolarczyk, David Edwards, Glen Naessens, Irene Berrera-Kearns, Jon Brennan and Tami Roman — are coming back to where it all began, bringing their baggage into the very same Venice Beach house. (Their other costars, Aaron Behle and Dominic Griffin, are apparently sitting this Homecoming out.)

Scroll down to see the seven returning Real World alums — then and now — and learn what they’ve been doing in the intervening years.

The Real World Homecoming: Los Angeles, Premiere, Wednesday, November 24, Paramount