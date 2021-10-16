‘Real World: Los Angeles’ Cast Then & Now Ahead of ‘Homecoming’

The Real World Homecoming: Los Angeles Cast
Time to get reacquainted with your new Homecoming kings and queens. For the second season of the Paramount+ series The Real World Homecoming, most of the cast of The Real World: Los Angeles is getting back together for another round of reality television.

The reunion comes 28 years after the Los Angeles stars became the second-ever Real World cast. And with cast departures, roommate blowouts and even a midseason wedding, that 1993 season — originally titled The Real World: California — had to be seen to be believed.

Now, seven returning favorites — Beth Anthony, Beth Stolarczyk, David Edwards, Glen Naessens, Irene Berrera-Kearns, Jon Brennan and Tami Roman — are coming back to where it all began, bringing their baggage into the very same Venice Beach house. (Their other costars, Aaron Behle and Dominic Griffin, are apparently sitting this Homecoming out.)

Scroll down to see the seven returning Real World alums — then and now — and learn what they’ve been doing in the intervening years.

The Real World Homecoming: Los Angeles, Premiere, Wednesday, November 24, Paramount

The Real World Homecoming: Los Angeles, Beth A. Then
Beth Anthony Then

Anthony identified herself as a lesbian on The Real World, marking a big step for LGBTQ+ representation in 1990s TV. In her original MTV bio from 1993, Anthony was described by the network as “a soft-spoken gal from Eugene, Oregon,” who “hopes to educate her cast members and help people get past differences.”

The Real World Homecoming: Los Angeles, Beth A. Now
Beth Anthony Now

Post-Real World, Anthony moved to Hawaii with her family and started running a vintage clothing store, according to NewNowNext.

The Real World Homecoming: Los Angeles, Irene Then
Irene Berrera-Kearns Then

Back then, Berrera-Kearns was a deputy marshal for the Los Angeles County Marshals Department. “While Irene may have a tough exterior, she serves as the ‘mom’ of the house and watches out for Jon [Brennan],” MTV said. (Beth Anthony arrived at the Real World house after Berrera-Kearns got married and moved out.)

The Real World Homecoming: Los Angeles, Irene Now
Irene Berrera-Kearns Now

On Instagram, Irene says she’s a “workout nut” and a “plant powder pusher” working for Juice Plus.

The Real World Homecoming: Los Angeles, Jon Then
Jon Brennan Then

An aspiring country singer, Brennan took a semester off Belmont University in Nashville to participate in The Real World and advance his music career. “This Kool-Aid lovin’ country boy is proud to admit he’s a virgin and has never had a drop of alcohol,” MTV added back then.

The Real World Homecoming: Los Angeles, Jon Now
Jon Brennan Now

Brennan is still a country singer all these years later. In fact, his latest EP is titled I Ain’t Done Singing Yet.

The Real World Homecoming: Los Angeles, David Then
David Edwards Then

Even though he’d only been living in Los Angeles for a few months, Edwards had already scored a role on In Living Color by the time he moved into the Real World house. “This funnyman is sure to stir up some trouble with his sharp wit,” MTV said. (He did stir up trouble, but not with his wit. He got evicted from the house after pulling a comforter off a scantily clad Roman.)

The Real World Homecoming: Los Angeles, David Now
David Edwards Now

Edwards kept up his acting career following his time in the Real World house: He appeared in the films Half Baked and Scary Movie 3, among other jobs.

The Real World Homecoming: Los Angeles, Glen Then
Glen Naessens Then

This musician and aspiring filmmaker moved in after Edwards shipped out. “Much to some of his roommates’ dismay, Glen doesn’t take too much time to get to know his roomies and, instead, invites his band out to L.A. to hang at the house,” MTV explained.

The Real World Homecoming: Los Angeles, Glen Now
Glen Naessens Now

After The Real World, Naessens opened Venus Flytrap — a “coffee dive with a really strong house blend,” as he described it — in his hometown of Philadelphia.

The Real World Homecoming: Los Angeles, Tami Then
Tami Roman Then

At the time of her Real World fame, Roman was an AIDS care specialist by day and a R&B singer and girl group member by night. “Tami begins each day with a Buddhist chant, ensuring her peace and serenity, no matter how rough her day turns out,” MTV added.

The Real World Homecoming: Los Angeles, Tami Now
Tami Roman Now

Roman starred in Basketball Wives for the better part of the 2010s (she was then divorced from NBA standout Kenny Anderson). Currently, she’s a series regular in the BET+ comedy The Ms. Pat Show.

The Real World Homecoming: Los Angeles, Beth Then
Beth Stolarczyk Then

The second Beth of the house studied film, television and radio production at Ohio State University. And accordingly, she had gotten jobs as a production assistant and casting assistant by the time she met her Real World housemates. “Her friends describe her as a ‘drama queen’ whose life is like a soap opera,” said MTV.

The Real World Homecoming: Los Angeles, Beth Now
Beth Stolarczyk Now

Stolarczyk parlayed her Real World fame into frequent appearances on The Challenge, and her Instagram bio reveals she’s working as the CEO of makeup brand Eyelusion Lashes these days.

