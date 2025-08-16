‘The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City’ Season 6 Premiere Date, Trailer & Cast Photos Revealed

Dan Clarendon
Comments
'The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City' Season 6 cast photo
Koury Angelo/Bravo

The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City

 More

It’s gonna get salty on Tuesday, September 16 at 8/7c. That’s when The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City comes back for its sixth season, and Bravo has also revealed Season 6 cast photos and even a sneak peek for the upcoming episodes.

In a press release, Bravo says RHOSLC Season 6 will kick off with a supersized premiere on September 16 — and, as always, the new episodes will stream the next day on Peacock.

The entire Season 5 main cast is returning for this new chapter, so fans will catch up with Lisa Barlow, Mary Cosby, Heather Gay, Angie Katsanevas, Meredith Marks, Bronwyn Newport, and Whitney Rose. Plus, Britani Bateman is back in “Friend of the Housewives” status.

“In Salt Lake City, the friendships are always on thin ice, and tensions between the women are hotter than ever,” Bravo says in the Season 6 press release. “Serving plenty of drama, camp, and hijinks this season, the ladies trade their sprinter van for an RV, fly first class to Greece, and sail the seas with the crew of Below Deck Down Under.”

‘RHOSLC’ Star Bronwyn Newport Details Dog Attack: ‘I Had 37 Separate Bites’
Related

‘RHOSLC’ Star Bronwyn Newport Details Dog Attack: ‘I Had 37 Separate Bites’

If that cast trip sounds like a crossover in the making, you’d be right: In a first for both franchises, the trip will be featured both in this sixth season of The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City and in the upcoming fourth season of Below Deck Down Under.

Bravo is also organizing an RHOSLC Season 6 premiere watch party in New York City on Tuesday, September 9. The event will feature an advance screening of the premiere, as well as housewife appearances and more. Tickets go on sale on Tuesday, August 19, at 2/1c through the RESY app. The network says to follow @bravotv for more info and a link for purchasing tickets.

Meanwhile, check out the Season 6 cast photos below — and see what Bravo says about each cast member’s upcoming storylines.

The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City, Season 6 Premiere, Tuesday, September 16, 8/7c, Bravo

Lisa Barlow of 'The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City' Season 6
Koury Angelo/Bravo

Lisa Barlow

“Lisa Barlow finds herself in hot water when she lands in the middle of the group’s gossip. Her friendships are put to the test over swirling rumors, leaked information. and… even hair products. After an insightful psychic reading illuminates cracks in Lisa and John’s marriage, the couple is forced to confront communication issues.”

Mary Cosby of 'The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City' Season 6
Koury Angelo/Bravo

Mary Cosby

“After a years-long renovation at her church, Mary Cosby returns to her place of worship and invites the women to her service, followed by celebrations over a bottle of champagne at Valter’s. At home, Mary remains committed to supporting her son Robert Jr.’s sobriety and navigates life after the passing of her estranged mother. Mary and Angie’s friendship is tested more than ever before when some of Angie’s tendencies rub Mary the wrong way.”

Heather Gay of 'The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City' Season 6
Koury Angelo/Bravo

Heather Gay

“Heather Gay embraces her next chapter as an empty nester while her youngest daughter prepares to move out of the house. She prioritizes herself and re-evaluates what she wants for her future, starting with a home renovation to transform her bedroom into a love den. In the group, her friendship with Whitney is as strong as ever, but her rift with Lisa continues to grow.”

Angie Katsanevas of 'The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City' Season 6
Koury Angelo/Bravo

Angie Katsanevas

“Angie Katsanevas wants to honor her family’s heritage by pursuing her Greek citizenship but is hurt that her daughter doesn’t share the same enthusiasm. When Angie discovers that her beauty license has expired, she heads to Lunatic Fringe to refresh her skills and practice on her friends. Her sharp tongue and cutting shade land her in hot water with Mary and strain her friendship with Lisa, potentially beyond repair.”

Meredith Marks of 'The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City' Season 6
Koury Angelo/Bravo

Meredith Marks

“Resident queen of diamonds and pearls, Meredith Marks wants to transform her Park City store into a caviar lounge. She enlists the help of her husband, Seth, as an official advisor, but his assistance turns out to be more of a headache than she bargained for. Her standing within the circle grows increasingly uncertain, culminating in a final dinner that plays like a Greek tragedy.”

Bronwyn Newport of 'The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City' Season 6
Koury Angelo/Bravo

Bronwyn Newport

“On the heels of a fiery reunion, Bronwyn Newport navigates her place with the women and seeks to find a path forward in the group. At home, Bronwyn has relocated her parents to Salt Lake City after a series of health scares and a devastating diagnosis, but tensions reach a boiling point when her mother strikes a chord with her harsh critiques.”

Whitney Rose of 'The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City' Season 6
Koury Angelo/Bravo

Whitney Rose

“Whitney Rose and her husband, Justin, are picking up the pieces and rebuilding their finances after a devastating misstep with her company. Following the difficult year, Whitney is ready to rediscover the joy in her life and bring back her fun-loving side. The women have Whitney’s back as her ongoing feud with Lisa reaches an all-time high.”

Britani Bateman of 'The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City' Season 6
Koury Angelo/Bravo

Britani Bateman

“Britani Bateman returns with an exciting announcement about her love life but proves that not all good things can last as their relationship reverts to old patterns. As she fosters her friendships within the group, she ends up on the receiving end of one woman’s umbrage.”

TV Guide Magazine Cover
From TV Guide Magazine

Chris Hemsworth Says 'Limitless' Forced Him to 'Confront' Himself

‘I don’t mind going outside my comfort zone, but this was another level,’ says Hemsworth of the high-stakes series, which sees him in pursuit of methods for a longer life. Read the story now on TV Insider.

The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City

Angie Katsanevas

Britani Bateman

Bronwyn Newport

Heather Gay

Lisa Barlow

Mary Cosby

Meredith Marks

Whitney Rose




Most Popular Stories on TV Insider
Tristan Rogers - 'General Hospital'
1
Tristan Rogers Dies: ‘General Hospital’ Star Was 79
Trisha Mann-Grant - 'Beyond the Gates'
2
Trisha Mann-Grant on Leslie’s Jaw-Dropping Discovery in ‘Beyond The Gates’
Babou Ceesay, Timothy Olyphant, and Sydney Chandler in 'Alien: Earth'
3
‘Alien: Earth’: What Is the Difference Between a Cyborg, Synthetic & Hybrid?
Bill Maher; Vladimir Put and Donald Trump
4
Bill Maher Slams ‘Zombie Lie’ Involving Donald Trump & Vladimir Putin
Titan Explorer crew preparing pot to set
5
Typhoon Creates Monstrous Waves & Dangerous Conditions for Captains on ‘Deadliest Catch’