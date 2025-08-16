It’s gonna get salty on Tuesday, September 16 at 8/7c. That’s when The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City comes back for its sixth season, and Bravo has also revealed Season 6 cast photos and even a sneak peek for the upcoming episodes.

In a press release, Bravo says RHOSLC Season 6 will kick off with a supersized premiere on September 16 — and, as always, the new episodes will stream the next day on Peacock.

The entire Season 5 main cast is returning for this new chapter, so fans will catch up with Lisa Barlow, Mary Cosby, Heather Gay, Angie Katsanevas, Meredith Marks, Bronwyn Newport, and Whitney Rose. Plus, Britani Bateman is back in “Friend of the Housewives” status.

“In Salt Lake City, the friendships are always on thin ice, and tensions between the women are hotter than ever,” Bravo says in the Season 6 press release. “Serving plenty of drama, camp, and hijinks this season, the ladies trade their sprinter van for an RV, fly first class to Greece, and sail the seas with the crew of Below Deck Down Under.”

If that cast trip sounds like a crossover in the making, you’d be right: In a first for both franchises, the trip will be featured both in this sixth season of The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City and in the upcoming fourth season of Below Deck Down Under.

Bravo is also organizing an RHOSLC Season 6 premiere watch party in New York City on Tuesday, September 9. The event will feature an advance screening of the premiere, as well as housewife appearances and more. Tickets go on sale on Tuesday, August 19, at 2/1c through the RESY app. The network says to follow @bravotv for more info and a link for purchasing tickets.

Meanwhile, check out the Season 6 cast photos below — and see what Bravo says about each cast member’s upcoming storylines.

The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City, Season 6 Premiere, Tuesday, September 16, 8/7c, Bravo