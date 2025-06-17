‘The Other Bennet Sister’ Begins Filming & Reveals Full Cast of ‘Pride & Prejudice’-Inspired Series — Everything We Know

A spinster no more. BritBox is commemorating Jane Austen‘s 250th birthday by putting Pride and Prejudice‘s Mary Bennet in the spotlight in a story where she finally finds love. The Other Bennet Sister is officially in production as of June 17, and it has a star-studded cast of familiar faces including Bridgerton‘s Ella Bruccoleri (see above) as Mary Bennet, Richard E. Grant and Ruth Jones as Mr. and Mrs. Bennet, Game of Thrones‘ Indira Varma, Doctor Who‘s Varada Sethu, and more.

The Other Bennet Sister follows Mary as she steps out of her sisters’ shadows in search of her own identity and purpose – finding herself in the middle of an epic love story along the way. Her journey will see her leave her family home in Meryton for the soirees of Regency London and the peaks and vales of the Lake District, all in search of independence, self-love, and reinvention.

Bruccoleri will take on the role of one of Jane Austen’s most unassuming characters: Mary Bennet — the seemingly unremarkable and overlooked middle sister in Jane Austen’s Pride and Prejudice. The series takes as its premise that — when it comes to the Bennet sisters — while we dream of being Lizzy, in reality most of us are more like Mary.

The Other Bennet Sister honors Austen’s enduring influence while offering a fresh perspective on a classic tale. Here’s everything there is to know about the series so far.

What is The Other Bennet Sister based on?

The Other Bennet Sister is based on Janice Hadlow’s acclaimed novel of the same name. It was published in January 2020. The series will have book characters and new ones. The new characters are Ann Baxter, played by Varada Sethu, and John Sparrow, played by Aaron Gill.

When does The Other Bennet Sister premiere?

The Other Bennet Sister is now filming in Wales and is a co-production between BritBox, BBC iPlayer, and BBC One. There’s no premiere date just yet, but a statement from the series says that it will debut in the UK in 2026. It will presumably premiere in the US in 2026 as well, but stay tuned for updates.

Lindsay Salt, Director of BBC Drama says, “It’s a joy to see cameras rolling on our vibrant, witty and clever new take on Jane Austen’s beloved world. With a pitch perfect cast led by Ella, Ruth, and Richard, The Other Bennet Sister will be an irresistible treat for viewers when it launches on the BBC next year.”

Robert Schildhouse, President, BritBox North America and General Manager, BritBox International says, “We’re very happy to unveil this extraordinary cast for The Other Bennet Sister. This impeccable ensemble brings together great talent, with performances that honor Jane Austen’s beloved characters while introducing compelling new ones. This is the perfect series for BritBox and fans of Austen, a beautifully crafted period drama offering the delightful, character-driven, and bold British storytelling our audiences know and love.”

Executive producer Jane Tranter says, “We have been working behind the scenes on The Other Bennet Sister for many years now, and Janice’s brilliantly observed characters have lived and grown in our imaginations throughout that time as Sarah has been working on the scripts. So our actors had a lot to live up to – and I can honestly say that this is the ensemble cast of our dreams. Each one brings something new and exciting to the world of Austen. And all of us at Bad Wolf are delighted to making a drama that brings such joy.”

Who plays the Bennet sisters in The Other Bennet Sister?

BritBox’s June 17 announcement revealed the full cast, including the actors who will play Mary’s four sisters from Pride and Prejudice. Here’s the breakdown:

Maddie Close ( Sunflower Child ) as Jane Bennet

) as Jane Bennet Poppy Gilbert ( My Oxford Year, Chloe ) as Lizzie Bennet

) as Lizzie Bennet Ella Bruccoleri ( Call the Midwife, Bridgerton ) as Mary Bennet

) as Mary Bennet Molly Wright ( The A Word, APOSTASY ) as Kitty Bennet

) as Kitty Bennet Grace Hogg-Robinson (The Coroner, COBRA) as Lydia Bennet ) as Lydia Bennet

See Bruccoleri’s sisterly costars in the photo above. Bruccoleri played Miss Winifred Barragan in Bridgerton Season 3 and Sister Frances in Call the Midwife.

Who is in The Other Bennet Sister cast?

In addition to the stars listed above, Indira Varma (Obi-Wan Kenobi, The Night Manager) and Richard Coyle (Heads of State, The Chilling Adventures of Sabrina) will play Mr. and Mrs. Gardiner, Mary’s worldly aunt and uncle. Laurie Davidson (A Cruel Love: The Ruth Ellis Story, The Girlfriend) and Dónal Finn (The Wheel of Time, SAS Rogue Heroes) also join the stellar ensemble as Mr. Ryder and Mr. Hayward.

The Gardiners take Mary under their wing as governess to their three children — Marianne (Roisin Bhalla), George (Reggie Absolom), and Rebecca (Jasmine Sharp) — introducing her to an exciting new social world that includes Mr. Hayward, Mr. Ryder, and Ann Clarke.

Other familiar Austen characters include: Tanya Reynolds (The Decameron, Sex Education) as Caroline Bingley, Anna Fenton-Garvey (The Nevers) as Charlotte Lucas, and Ryan Sampson (Mr Bigstuff, Brassic) as Mr. Collins.

How many episodes are there in The Other Bennet Sister?

The Other Bennet Sister will consist of 10 half-hour episodes. Sarah Quintrell will write nine of them, with Maddie Dai writing one episode. The series will be directed by Jennifer Sheridan (Extraordinary) and Asim Abbasi (Cake).

Where can I watch The Other Bennet Sister?

The series will stream on BritBox in North America and on BBC iPlayer and BBC One in the UK.

The Other Bennet Sister, 2026, BritBox