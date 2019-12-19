10 Stars We’d Love to See on ‘The Masked Singer’ Season 3 (PHOTOS)

This founding member of The Supremes got short shrift in Dancing With the Stars season 28 and deserves another shot at a reality championship!

It’s never boring when the controversy-prone heavyweight champ is around… especially when he has a mic in hand .

Sisqó is overdue for a comeback… especially because he might be tired of begging to see that thong .

The former San Antonio Spurs star and onetime husband of Eva Longoria reached the No. 1 chart position in France with his 2007 single “Balance-Toi.”

As the original run of The Hills wound down, this reality star ramped up her music career, releasing the dance-pop alum Superficial in 2010. She says she wants to return to music , so why not do so on Masked Singer?

The Family Guy creator is a five-time Grammy nominee and even topped Billboard’s jazz chart in 2015 with his album No One Ever Tells You.

The singer, who became a pop star at age 13 with “Leave (Get Out),” recently returned to the spotlight after a years-long legal battle with her former label.

The Pretty Little Liars and Life Sentence alum’s country-pop album, Road Between, hit No. 14 on the Billboard 200 in 2014.

The Private Practice and All American actor has already proven his musical mettle, starring in Tony-winning productions of Carousel and Rent on Broadway.

The Real Housewives of New York star and Countess-turned-cabaret star broke onto the music scene in 2010, sing-talking her way through her single “Money Can’t Buy You Class.”

The Masked Singer will not be stopped. Fox’s anonymized celebrity karaoke competition ranked as the top-rated show on broadcast TV in the 18-to-49 demographic during its second season, and it’s already been renewed for a third season featuring a costume based on that $120,000 Art Basel banana.

So which Hollywood stars are going to go incognito for Season 3? We know some we’d like to nominate.

When thinking about potential celeb contestants, it’s important to remember A-listers typically don’t sign on the dotted line for reality TV competitions. Though Kristen Bell, Tom Hiddleston, and Gwyneth Paltrow can all sing, we doubt we’ll ever see them on the Masked Singer stage.

But the show has attracted less-famous actors (Ana Gasteyer, Raven-Symoné), as well as music stars who could use a career boost (Michelle Williams, Seal), athletes not typically known for their singing (Terry Bradshaw, Antonio Brown), and even a couple of soul legends (Patti LaBelle, Gladys Knight).

So with those parameters in mind, we’re nominating the Hollywood stars in the gallery above!

The Masked Singer, Season 3 Premiere, Wednesday, February 4, 8/7c, Fox