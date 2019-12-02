See Sterling K. Brown, Liza Weil & More in ‘The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel’ Season 3 (PHOTOS)

Kevin Pollak and Caroline Aaron are still in the mix as Joel’s parents.

Midge’s comedic “nemesis”, played by Jane Lynch , will be back for some more fun.

After the way Season 2 ended with a rendezvous between the estranged spouses, it will be interesting to see where their relationship is.

Leroy McClain plays Shy, the singer who saw something in Midge and invited her to open for his tour.

Luke Kirby is back as a fellow comic who remains a friend of Midge’s as she explores her career.

Michael Zegen is also back as Midge’s estranged husband who continues to support her career.

Tony Shalhoub and Marin Hinkle are back as Midge’s parents and according to Shalhoub, viewers will see a more spontaneous side from them .

Stephanie Hsu is one of Season 3’s many new cast members, and while little is known about Mei, you may recognize Hsu from shows like Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt and The Path .

Like most of the new roles, Cary Elwes ‘ isn’t well-known, but we do know he’s playing a man named Gavin Hawk.

Liza Weil reunited with her Gilmore Girls creator Amy Sherman-Palladino in the secretive Season 3 role.

This Is Us ‘ Sterling K. Brown joins the cast for Season 3 and based on this image, he’ll be performing — whether it’s music or comedy has yet to be seen.

The work partners take to the road, making for plenty of banter-filled opportunities.

Alex Borstein is continuing to wheel and deal as Midge’s manager.

Rachel Brosnahan is back as the titular comedienne and she’s hitting the road for her first major tour.

It’s almost time for the curtain call as The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel‘s third season arrives Friday, December 6.

This time around, Midge (Rachel Brosnahan) and Susie (Alex Borstein) are expanding their horizons as they explore tour life with Shy Baldwin (Leroy McClain). Along the way, they’ll learn some lessons about the industry and themselves.

In the gallery above, meet some of the new characters including stars Sterling K. Brown, Liza Weil and Cary Elwes, and get reacquainted with fan favorites ahead of the premiere.

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, Season 3 Premiere, Friday, December 6, Amazon Prime Video