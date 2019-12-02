See Sterling K. Brown, Liza Weil & More in ‘The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel’ Season 3 (PHOTOS)
1 of
It’s almost time for the curtain call as The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel‘s third season arrives Friday, December 6.
This time around, Midge (Rachel Brosnahan) and Susie (Alex Borstein) are expanding their horizons as they explore tour life with Shy Baldwin (Leroy McClain). Along the way, they’ll learn some lessons about the industry and themselves.
In the gallery above, meet some of the new characters including stars Sterling K. Brown, Liza Weil and Cary Elwes, and get reacquainted with fan favorites ahead of the premiere.
The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, Season 3 Premiere, Friday, December 6, Amazon Prime Video
