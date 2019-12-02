See Sterling K. Brown, Liza Weil & More in ‘The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel’ Season 3 (PHOTOS)

the-marvelous-mrs-maisel-season-3-cover
Amazon Prime Video
the-marvelous-mrs-maisel-season-3-MRSM_S3_Unit_308_7447_rgb
Amazon Prime Video

Midge Maisel

Rachel Brosnahan is back as the titular comedienne and she’s hitting the road for her first major tour.

the-marvelous-mrs-maisel-season-3-MRSM_S3_Unit_308_02793 copy_rgb
Amazon Prime Video

Susie Myerson

Alex Borstein is continuing to wheel and deal as Midge’s manager.

the-marvelous-mrs-maisel-season-3-MRSM_300_C_305_V1A_5_1_rgb
Amazon Prime Video

Susie and Midge

The work partners take to the road, making for plenty of banter-filled opportunities.

the-marvelous-mrs-maisel-season-3-MRSM_300_C_303_44B_4_23_rgb
Amazon Prime Video

Reggie

This Is UsSterling K. Brown joins the cast for Season 3 and based on this image, he’ll be performing — whether it’s music or comedy has yet to be seen.

the-marvelous-mrs-maisel-season-3-MRSM_300_A_303_47A_3_0 2_rgb
Amazon Prime Video

Carole Keen

Liza Weil reunited with her Gilmore Girls creator Amy Sherman-Palladino in the secretive Season 3 role.

the-marvelous-mrs-maisel-season-3-MRSM_300_B_306_18_5_1_rgb
Amazon Prime Video

Gavin Hawk

Like most of the new roles, Cary Elwes‘ isn’t well-known, but we do know he’s playing a man named Gavin Hawk.

the-marvelous-mrs-maisel-season-3-MRSM_300_C_306_9E_1_rgb
Amazon Prime Video

Mei

Stephanie Hsu is one of Season 3’s many new cast members, and while little is known about Mei, you may recognize Hsu from shows like Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt and The Path.

the-marvelous-mrs-maisel-season-3-MRSM_300_C_304_38_4_1_rgb
Amazon Prime Video

Abe and Rose Weissman

Tony Shalhoub and Marin Hinkle are back as Midge’s parents and according to Shalhoub, viewers will see a more spontaneous side from them.

the-marvelous-mrs-maisel-season-3-MRSM_300_C_304_29_4_rgb
Amazon Prime Video

Joel Maisel

Michael Zegen is also back as Midge’s estranged husband who continues to support her career.

the-marvelous-mrs-maisel-season-3-MRSM_300_A_305_32B_1_rgb
Amazon Prime Video

Lenny Bruce

Luke Kirby is back as a fellow comic who remains a friend of Midge’s as she explores her career.

the-marvelous-mrs-maisel-season-3-MRSM_S3_Unit_306_2470 2_rgb
Amazon Prime Video

Shy Baldwin

Leroy McClain plays Shy, the singer who saw something in Midge and invited her to open for his tour.

the-marvelous-mrs-maisel-season-3-MRSM_300_C_304_35A_6_33_rgb
Amazon Prime Video

Midge and Joel

After the way Season 2 ended with a rendezvous between the estranged spouses, it will be interesting to see where their relationship is.

the-marvelous-mrs-maisel-season-3-MRSM_300_B_307_64A_3_4_rgb
Amazon Prime Video

Sophie Lennon

Midge’s comedic “nemesis”, played by Jane Lynch, will be back for some more fun.

the-marvelous-mrs-maisel-season-3-MRSM_300_A_303_18A_2_3_rgb
Amazon Prime Video

Moishe and Shirley Maisel

Kevin Pollak and Caroline Aaron are still in the mix as Joel’s parents.

1 of

It’s almost time for the curtain call as The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel‘s third season arrives Friday, December 6.

This time around, Midge (Rachel Brosnahan) and Susie (Alex Borstein) are expanding their horizons as they explore tour life with Shy Baldwin (Leroy McClain). Along the way, they’ll learn some lessons about the industry and themselves.

In the gallery above, meet some of the new characters including stars Sterling K. Brown, Liza Weil and Cary Elwes, and get reacquainted with fan favorites ahead of the premiere.

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, Season 3 Premiere, Friday, December 6, Amazon Prime Video

