'The Hunting Wives': Chrissy Metz, Katie Lowes & More Join Starz Adaptation

Chrissy Metz, Malin Akerman and Katie Lowes for 'The Hunting Wives'
The Hunting Wives

The Hunting Wives

The cast for Starz‘s latest book-to-screen adaptation is taking shape as The Hunting Wives cast comes together behind the scenes.

Based on May Cobb’s book by the same name, The Hunting Wives tells the story of Sophie (Brittany Snow) and her family’s move from the East Coast to deep East Texas, where she succumbs to socialite Margo Bank’s (Malin Åkerman) charms. Among those charms, Sophie’s life becomes consumed by obsession, succession, and murder.

While the story may be enticing alone, the star-studded cast is sure to sell you on the upcoming series executive-produced by Hightown‘s Rebecca Cutter, who also serves as writer and showrunner. Additional executive producers include Cobb and The Serpent Queen‘s Erwin Stoff.

Scroll down for a closer look at the stars who will step into the world of The Hunting Wives, and let us know which performance you’re looking forward to in the comments section.

Malin Akerman for 'The Hunting Wives'
Malin Åkerman as Margo Banks

As mentioned above, Åkerman’s co-leading character, Margo Banks, is a socialite living in Texas who changes the course of Sophie’s life when she and her family move to the state.

Brittany Snow for 'The Hunting Wives'
Brittany Snow as Sophie O'Neil

Snow will portray the malleable Sophie, who finds herself changed by her relationship with Margo Banks. Will it be obsession, seduction, or murder that brings the most chaos to her life? Only time will tell.

Dermot Mulroney for 'The Hunting Wives'
Dermot Mulroney as Jed Banks

Mulroney will play Margo’s husband, Jed Banks, a fifth-generation oil man and alpha millionaire. A ladies’ man to the extreme, Jed loves nothing more than bringing guest stars into his and Margo’s marital bed. Although he’s considering a run for Texas Governor, he’d determined to not let public service get in the way of their good time.

Evan Jonigkeit for 'The Hunting Wives'
Evan Jonigkeit as Graham O'Neil

Portraying Sophie’s “safe, solid, and somewhat clueless husband,” Graham, Jonigkeit‘s character, loves his wife, but doesn’t know how to handle her emotional baggage and thinks moving to Texas will help her. Sophie’s husband encourages her involvement with Margo — and has no idea what that encouragement will lead to.

Chrissy Metz for 'The Hunting Wives'
Chrissy Metz as Starr

Former This Is Us star Metz will play Starr, a proud working-class woman and staunch Christian who is active at her church. Her daughter Abby dates the star point guard, Brad, and she is not welcomed into the high-society world of the Hunting Wives. As a result, she clashes fiercely with Brad’s mother, Jill.

Katie Lowes for 'The Hunting Wives'
Katie Lowes as Jill

Scandal vet Lowes plays Jill, wife to Reverend Clint and the queen of the megachurch. But Jill is trapped in a loveless marriage, and as a result, she’s overly invested in her son Brad’s life. It is through this fascination we’ll learn what lengths she’ll go to to protect him.

George Ferrier for 'The Hunting Wives'
George Ferrier as Brad

Ferrier‘s character is an All-Texan boy on the outside; rich and handsome, as well as athletic, he has a bright future. But behind closed doors, Brad is the keeper of many secrets, including an emotionally incestuous relationship with his mother Jill and an affair with one of his mother’s best friends.

Jaime Ray Newman for 'The Hunting Wives'
Jaime Ray Newman as Callie

Married to the powerful Sheriff Jonny, Newman’s Callie is a powerhouse in her own right as an amazing marksman and second-in-command of the Hunting Wives, below Margo. But Callie is also deeply in love with Margo and jealous of Sophie’s newfound influence over her.

