‘The Hunting Wives’: Chrissy Metz, Katie Lowes & More Join Starz Adaptation

The cast for Starz‘s latest book-to-screen adaptation is taking shape as The Hunting Wives cast comes together behind the scenes.

Based on May Cobb’s book by the same name, The Hunting Wives tells the story of Sophie (Brittany Snow) and her family’s move from the East Coast to deep East Texas, where she succumbs to socialite Margo Bank’s (Malin Åkerman) charms. Among those charms, Sophie’s life becomes consumed by obsession, succession, and murder.

While the story may be enticing alone, the star-studded cast is sure to sell you on the upcoming series executive-produced by Hightown‘s Rebecca Cutter, who also serves as writer and showrunner. Additional executive producers include Cobb and The Serpent Queen‘s Erwin Stoff.

Scroll down for a closer look at the stars who will step into the world of The Hunting Wives, and let us know which performance you’re looking forward to in the comments section.