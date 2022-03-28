Disney+ Reviving ‘The Full Monty’ as TV Series With Original Cast & Creators

The original cast and crew of the classic British film The Full Monty are reuniting for a Disney+ limited series adaptation, which is set to begin filming today (March 28).

According to Variety, the film’s Oscar-winning screenwriter Simon Beaufoy (Slumdog Millionaire) and producer Uberto Pasolini (Nowhere Special) are behind the series, which has been co-commissioned by Disney+ and FX for eight 60-minute episodes. Filming is taking place in the U.K. in the cities of Sheffield and Manchester.

The upcoming revival will follow the original cast as they deal with post-industrial life in Sheffield, a city facing crumbling healthcare, education, and employment. It will highlight how a community can come together and still triumph over adversity.

Reprising their film roles for the series are Robert Carlyle (Trainspotting) as Gaz, Mark Addy (Game of Thrones) as Dave, Lesley Sharp (Before We Die) as Jean, Hugo Speer (Britannia) as Guy, Paul Barber (The Dumping Ground) as Horse, Steve Huison (The Royle Family) as Lomper, Wim Snape (Gentleman Jack) as Nathan, and Tom Wilkinson (Batman Begins) as Gerald. A new cast of children and grandchildren of the returning characters will also feature.

“We’re chuffed to bits to get all the Monty Men back together again — now with a chaotic entourage of children, grandchildren, pets and assorted hangers-on — to see what life in Sheffield is like twenty-five years on,” said Beaufoy.

The series will be directed by Andrew Chaplin and Catherine Morshead and co-written by Alice Nutter. Simon Lewis serves as series producer. Developed by Searchlight Television and FX, the drama is a Little Island production that will be exec produced by Disney+’s Lee Mason. It is scheduled to premiere on Disney+ globally, Hulu in the U.S., and Star Plus in Latin America.

“Twenty-five years ago Simon introduced us to a group of funny, fearless and resilient unemployed working-class men from Sheffield and the world fell in love with them,” said Mason. “We’re delighted to reunite the original cast for this brand-new series on Disney Plus to catch up with these iconic characters and what they’ve been up to since we last saw them on stage in all their glory, and we can’t wait to introduce a host of exciting new faces and characters.”

The Full Monty Series, TBA, Hulu and Disney+