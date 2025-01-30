Netflix is giving viewers a closer look at Tina Fey‘s latest comedy series with the streamer as The Four Seasons gears up for a 2025 premiere.

Based on the 1981 movie of the same name starring Carol Burnett and Alan Alda, who wrote and directed the flick, The Four Seasons is Fey’s latest collab with the platform following previous projects like Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt and Girls5eva. Below, we’re breaking down everything you need to know from who stars in the series to when you can expect it to premiere.

Does The Four Seasons have a premiere date?

Netflix’s forthcoming series hasn’t set an official premiere date yet, but it was confirmed by the streamer that the comedy would debut in 2025.

What is The Four Seasons about?

The original film followed three couples who vacation together every season. After one couple divorces though, feelings of betrayal spawn criticisms of one another, but the things that keep them together are stronger than the things that try pulling them apart. Along with Burnett and Alda, the original film starred Rita Moreno, Len Cariou, Sandy Dennis, Jack Weston, Bess Armstrong, and Elizabeth Alda.

Who stars in The Four Seasons series?

The cast for the television series features Fey, Steve Carell, Will Forte, Colman Domingo, Kerri Kenney-Silver, Marco Calvani, and Erika Henningsen.

Who makes The Four Seasons?

The Four Seasons is co-created for television by Fey, Lang Fisher, and Tracey Wigfield. Together, they executive produce the series with David Miner, Eric Gurian, and Jeff Richmond. Meanwhile, Alda serves as a producer with Marissa Bregman.

Does The Four Seasons have a trailer?

Not yet, but stay tuned!

What has been said about The Four Seasons?

In a presentation to reporters in January 2025, Netflix welcomed Fey into the spotlight where she gave some context to the updated iteration. “In 1981, when I was eleven years old, I saw a movie that really shaped my idea of what my future, grown-up life could be like. And that movie was Porky’s. Then, thankfully, I saw a second movie,” she joked. “It was written and directed by the great Alan Alda, and it’s called The Four Seasons.”

“If you’ve never seen the original movie, it has a very simple premise. It follows a group of old friends — three couples — over four vacations. We never see them at home. We never see them at work — we just see how their lives change over a year by hanging out with them on vacation. No one is a vampire and— spoiler alert— there are zero murders,” she teased, as she made an allusion to The White Lotus.

With Alda’s permission, Fey said she’s teamed with Fisher and Wigfield to craft an eight-episode comedy series and “assemble a cast of beloved comedy actors that could create the same warm, human vibe of the original.”

With Alda's permission, Fey said she's teamed with Fisher and Wigfield to craft an eight-episode comedy series and "assemble a cast of beloved comedy actors that could create the same warm, human vibe of the original."

