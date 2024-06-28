‘The Division’ Ended 20 Years Ago: Where’s the Cast Now?

Jon Hamm, Nancy McKeon, Bonnie Bedelia, Taraji P. Henson, Tracey Needham, and Lisa Vidal of 'The Division'
Not so long ago, Lifetime aired original drama series and not just reality programming and ripped-from-the-headlines TV movies. And one of those dramas was The Division, which spotlit female San Francisco detectives and police officers solving crimes while navigating romance, family, motherhood, and friendship.

Created by Deborah Joy LeVine, The Division aired four seasons before ending on June 28, 2004, two decades ago now. And though the series is just a distant memory for many viewers — it’s not even streaming anywhere currently — The Division deserves credit for tapping rising talent like Taraji P. Henson and Jon Hamm. Here’s what the cast is up to, 20 years after The Division’s end.

Bonnie Bedelia
Bonnie Bedelia (Capt. Kate McCafferty)

Bedelia followed her Division role with starring parts in Sordid Lives and Parenthood. More recently, she guest-starred in What/If, recurred on Panic, and had a supporting part in the Netflix film The Noel Diary.

Lela Rochon
Lela Rochon (Inspector Angela Reid)

Rochon, whose latest gigs include guest-starring parts on Insecure and David Makes Man, has joined the upcoming BET+ series The Family Business: New Orleans. She’ll star as casino owner Big Shirley Duncan, Deadline reports.

David Gianopoulos
David Gianopoulos (Inspector Peter Torianno)

Gianopoulos still graces TV occasionally: He played FBI Agent Keegan in a 2022 episode of The Rookie, for instance. He also appeared in the 2023 indie drama film Motel Room and this year’s short film Secrets Not Buried.

Nancy McKeon
Nancy McKeon (Inspector Jinny Exstead)

McKeon reunited with Bedelia in Panic, recurring on that 2021 Prime Video drama. And earlier this year, she reunited with her Facts of Life cast mates on The Drew Barrymore Show in a birthday surprise for Barrymore.

Tracey Needham
Tracey Needham (Inspector Candace “C.D.” DeLorenzo)

Needham, seen here in her Division era, retired from the screen after a two-episode run on Veronica Mars in 2007 and an appearance in the 2010 indie film The Last Harbor. She and husband Tommy Hinkley then ran a youth acting program called Reel Kids in Colorado, per Daily Camera.

Lisa Vidal
Lisa Vidal (Inspector Magdalena “Magda” Ramirez)

Vidal starred in Being Mary Jane and The Baker and the Beauty after The Division, and she has made recent guest-starring appearances in Grey’s Anatomy and With Love. She’s also a co-founder of the advocacy organization Latinas Acting Up.

Jon Hamm
Jon Hamm (Inspector Nate Basso)

Hamm, of course, hit it big as a star of Mad Men and recently popped up in Good Omens, The Morning Show, and Fargo. Coming up, he’ll star in the Apple TV+ drama Your Friends and Neighbors, recur in the Paramount+ drama Landman, and play William Holden in the feature film Wilder & Me, per Deadline.

Taraji P. Henson
Taraji P. Henson (Inspector Raina Washington)

Henson, meanwhile, is one of TIME’s Most Influential People for 2024. She recently starred in the musical film The Color Purple and recurred on Abbott Elementary, and she’ll appear in the upcoming Peacock miniseries Fight Night: The Million Dollar Heist. Like Vidal, she has also spoken out about pay equity lately.

Amy Jo Johnson
Amy Jo Johnson (Officer Stacy Reynolds)

Johnson, who starred in Flashpoint after The Division, has turned to directing, having helmed the films The Space Between and Tammy’s Always Dying and an episode of Superman & Lois. She also went back to her TV roots by co-writing a Power Rangers comic book series for Boom! Studios.

