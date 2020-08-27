‘The Comey Rule’: See the Cast vs. Their Real-Life Counterparts

The first look at Showtime’s two-night event The Comey Rule has arrived as Jeff Daniels and Brendan Gleeson step into the pivotal roles of James Comey and Donald Trump for the political drama.

Arriving Sunday, September 27 and airing again the following evening on Monday, September 28, The Comey Rule is based on the New York Times bestseller A Higher Loyalty and various interviews collected over the course of an additional year. Adapted by screenwriter Billy Ray, this two-part series gives viewers an immersive, behind-the-scenes account of the turbulent events surrounding 2016’s historical presidential election and its aftermath.

Instead of following one side, this series will delve into two very different figures as former FBI director James Comey and Donald Trump’s personalities, ethics and loyalties are put under a spotlight.

The series includes an all-star cast that among Daniels and Gleeson includes Holly Hunter, Michael Kelly, Jennifer Ehle, Scoot McNairy, Jonathan Banks, Oona Chaplin, Amy Seimetz, Steven Pasquale, Peter Coyote and Kingsley Ben-Adir. Other stars include Steve Zissis, Shawn Doyle, Brian d’Arcy James, Dalmar Abuzeid, William Sadler, T.R. Knight, Joe Lo Truglio, Spencer Garrett, Michael Hyatt and Damon Gupton.

Along with the release of the show’s trailer, Showtime also unveiled first looks for several of the stars in character as the real-life figures. Below, scroll down to see how they compare to their political counterparts.

The Comey Rule, Sunday, September 27 & Monday, September 28, 9/8c, Showtime