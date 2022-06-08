The competition of The Challenge is coming to CBS this summer, and the 28 reality titans taking part come from Survivor, Big Brother, The Amazing Race, and Love Island.

The all-star group of players on The Challenge: USA (hosted by T.J. Lavin and premiering with a special 90-minute episode on July 6) includes Survivor winners Tyson Apostol, Ben Driebergen and Sarah Lacina, Big Brother winner Xavier Prather, The Amazing Race winner James Wallington and Love Island winner Justine Ndiba. There are also several players from the same seasons of their shows. But while they’ve been able to compete on their shows, how will they handle the most grueling mental and physical competitions they’ve ever faced?

When they arrive, the CBS reality titans are given $1,000 to start their individual challenge accounts, and they must battle to keep and increase their reward. In each episode, an algorithm pairs contestants who will face off to earn money for their accounts by winning challenges or eliminating their opponents. They’ll be paired with a randomly selected competitor each episode, so it will be more difficult than ever to make alliances and strategize. The grand prize consists of $50,000 and the title of Challenge Champion — and a spot on The Challenge: Global Championship (working title), which will stream on Paramount+.

Scroll down to meet the 28 competitors.

The Challenge: USA, Series Premiere, Wednesday, July 6, 9:30/8:30c, CBS