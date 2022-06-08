‘The Challenge: USA’: Meet the 28 Reality Stars Competing From ‘Survivor,’ ‘Big Brother’ & More (PHOTOS)

The Cast of The Challenge: USA
The competition of The Challenge is coming to CBS this summer, and the 28 reality titans taking part come from Survivor, Big Brother, The Amazing Race, and Love Island.

The all-star group of players on The Challenge: USA (hosted by T.J. Lavin and premiering with a special 90-minute episode on July 6) includes Survivor winners Tyson Apostol, Ben Driebergen and Sarah Lacina, Big Brother winner Xavier Prather, The Amazing Race winner James Wallington and Love Island winner Justine Ndiba. There are also several players from the same seasons of their shows. But while they’ve been able to compete on their shows, how will they handle the most grueling mental and physical competitions they’ve ever faced?

When they arrive, the CBS reality titans are given $1,000 to start their individual challenge accounts, and they must battle to keep and increase their reward. In each episode, an algorithm pairs contestants who will face off to earn money for their accounts by winning challenges or eliminating their opponents. They’ll be paired with a randomly selected competitor each episode, so it will be more difficult than ever to make alliances and strategize. The grand prize consists of $50,000 and the title of Challenge Champion — and a spot on The Challenge: Global Championship (working title), which will stream on Paramount+.

Scroll down to meet the 28 competitors.

The Challenge: USA, Series Premiere, Wednesday, July 6, 9:30/8:30c, CBS

TJ Lavin and the Cast of The Challenge: USA
Host TJ Lavin with the cast

Alyssa Lopez in The Challenge: USA
Alyssa Lopez

Big Brother 23

Angela Rummans in The Challenge: USA
Angela Rummans

Big Brother 20

Azah Awasum in The Challenge: USA
Azah Awasum

Big Brother 23

Ben Driebergen in The Challenge: USA
Ben Driebergen

Survivor 35 Winner, 40

Cashay Proudfoot in The Challenge: USA
Cashay Proudfoot

Love Island 3

Cashel Barnett in The Challenge: USA
Cashel Barnett

Love Island 1

Cayla Platt in The Challenge: USA
Cayla Platt

The Amazing Race 33

Cely Vazquez in The Challenge: USA
Cely Vazquez

Love Island 2

Melvin “Cinco” Holland Jr. in The Challenge: USA
Melvin “Cinco” Holland Jr.

Love Island 3

Danny McCray in The Challenge: USA
Danny McCray

Survivor 41

David Alexander in The Challenge: USA
David Alexander

Big Brother 21, 22

Derek Xiao in The Challenge: USA
Derek Xiao

Big Brother 23

Desi Williams in The Challenge: USA
Desi Williams

Survivor 35

Domenick Abbate in The Challenge: USA
Domenick Abbate

Survivor 36

Enzo Palumbo in The Challenge: USA
Enzo Palumbo

Big Brother 12, 22

James Wallington in The Challenge: USA
James Wallington

The Amazing Race 32 Winner

Javonny Vega in The Challenge: USA
Javonny Vega

Love Island 3

Justine Ndiba in The Challenge: USA
Justine Ndiba

Love Island 2 Winner

Kyland Young in The Challenge: USA
Kyland Young

Big Brother 23

Kyra Green in The Challenge: USA
Kyra Green

Love Islan 1

Leo Temory in The Challenge: USA
Leo Temory

The Amazing Race 23, 24, 31

Sarah Lacina in The Challenge: USA
Sarah Lacina

Survivor 28, 34 Winner, 40

Shan Smith in The Challenge: USA
Shan Smith

Survivor 41

Shannon St. Clair in The Challenge: USA
Shannon St. Clair

Love Island 3

Tasha Fox in The Challenge: USA
Tasha Fox

Survivor 28, 31

Tiffany Mitchell in The Challenge: USA
Tiffany Mitchell

Big Brother 23

Tyson Apostol in The Challenge: USA
Tyson Apostol

Survivor 18, 20, 27 Winner, 40

Xavier Prather in The Challenge: USA
Xavier Prather

Big Brother 23 Winner

The Challenge: USA