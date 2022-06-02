‘The Challenge’ Docuseries to Explore the Franchise’s Legacy on MTV

If you can’t get enough of The Challenge or any of its spinoffs, you won’t want to miss a docuseries coming to MTV.

The network has announced The Challenge: Untold History, the first-ever Challenge documentary offering an in-depth look into the franchise that invented the reality competition genre in 1998. The six-part series explores its conception, evolution and legacy, enlisting competitors, producers, media analysts, and famous fans to reveal the untold history of the greatest competition series on television. It is set to premiere later this summer, but fans don’t have to wait long to get a sneak peek: One will air during the 2022 MTV Movie & TV Awards on June 5 at 8/7c.

The Challenge, with 37 seasons and over 500 episodes so far, is known for reinventing the wheel and heightening the competition season after season. Over 30 competitors and series icons — including Wes Bergman, Johnny “Bananas” Devenanzio, Aneesa Ferreria, Mark Long, CT Tamburello, Darrell Taylor, Laurel Stuckey and Kam Williams — will return to share behind-the-scenes stories from their extraordinary time competing in “America’s fifth major sport.” The famous fans who will be featured include Kim Kardashian, Vernon Davis, and Lindsey Jacobellis.

News of The Challenge: Untold History comes as All Stars Season 3, featuring vets who have qualified for or won a final, is dropping weekly on Wednesdays on Paramount+. And a new edition, The Challenge: USA, featuring fan favorites from CBS’ reality shows, including Survivor, Big Brother, The Amazing Race, and Love Island, is premiering on July 6.

The Challenge was created for MTV by Bunim/Murray Productions. Julie Pizzi, Bradley Tiemann, Jacob Lane, and Danny Wascou serve as executive producers and Kristin Bihr is co-executive producer. Dan Caster and Leanne Mucci serve as executive producers for MTV.

The Challenge: Untold History, Docuseries Premiere, Summer 2022, MTV