The Challenge: USA Season 2 final was a tough one for vet Tori Deal, who unfortunately was eliminated when she was the last female player to reach the second risk station on Day 2, as part of the 10-mile race to the finish line.

But Challenge fans will see her again soon, on Battle for a New Champion, coming in as one of the mercenaries for eliminations. Here, Deal talks about that final and teases what to expect on the next version of the MTV show.

That was a tough break, being eliminated like you were.

Tori Deal: Yeah, it didn’t feel great. If I could go back in time, I would definitely practice my axe-throwing.

That’s not something you think you would have to do.

Exactly. That’s the thing about The Challenge is you just never know what you’re going to get, and I’ve kind of accepted that fate, and that’s made it easier to just deal whenever it doesn’t work out in my favor.

Was it just that? There were the trials, but there wasn’t that much of a difference between the time advantages to start Day 2.

Yeah. I do think that this game had to be played flawlessly. This is my sixth final, and usually, when I do a final, I’m gearing myself up to have this long, grueling marathon experience. Ride or Dies was five days long. The global championship was endless, 34 miles, up all night with a shock collar on my neck. This one was very different. It was very much exciting carnival games, but then also a sprint to the top and risk stations where if you didn’t do it, it was not only a disadvantage but a detriment to your ability to win. The people who won played an absolute flawless final with not being pushed too far back from the first four games and then also hitting all the risk stations and successfully, and that was it. And so I think it was more of a sprint, which is not something that I had been mentally prepared for in a while, but now I’m prepared for that, so that’s good.

Desi told me about the overnight challenge we didn’t see.

Yeah, it was good because, in a sense, it felt very — this is going to sound bad, but when we’ve done finals in the past, you want to have something like that. So for people, when it’s their first time, they can kind of experience how grueling it can be. So it was like, “Ha-ha, now you have to feel what it’s like to stand up all night and count to an hour in your head,” which is almost impossible. We had to do it three times. We stood on a stoop, each of us individually counting to an hour in our heads without a clock, and you had to get off within an hour and an hour and five minutes, or you had to do it again. That’s [so] difficult and so mentally taxing and draining that obviously I hated it, but I’m surprised they didn’t show it because it was intense.

Especially after everything else.

Exactly. We had done those trials before, which I felt like was the Triwizard tournament. I’m not sure if you’re familiar with Harry Potter, but I felt like I was in Goblet of Fire, and I was totally loving it.

The eating portion is always so tough to watch, and I can only imagine how it is to do, but you crushed it. You even said it was good. Johnny told me the eating got better with vegans and was like, “Thank you, Tori.” But still, how’d you do so well?

It’s experience and for sure being a vegan because the moment I found out I didn’t have to eat any legitimate blood or cow ball or meat or something that would’ve legitimately made me puke… I can eat fermented tofu all day. It’s gross, but it’s not going to make me feel like I’m going to get an infection. I think also in the past I’ve had to eat way more disgusting things, but looking around and seeing everyone puke, I’m like, I don’t know how they would do on [past ones]. I’ve puked in the past, and I didn’t puke on this. Could you imagine what they would be like? It would be bad.

What was the most challenging part of the final?

I think it was just the sprint of it all. It was an interesting final. We didn’t start those challenge games until 4:00 p.m. that night, and then we had the up all night, and then the next day, we were waiting a while before we did that last sprint. It was very stop, go, stop, go, which does something to your mind. It pulls you out of it a little bit. You start to freak out and wonder what’s coming up. If you’re running and you’re on your 16th loop of doing 16 miles, you don’t have time to think and worry because you’re in it. I think that there was just a lot of mental strain that came with this style of final, and it made it difficult in its own way.

How do you feel about how you played the season overall?

I’d be doing myself a serious disservice if I wasn’t proud of the way I played in this game. I think I saw a stat without of all of the females in the game; I had the most daily wins, including the team wins. So I look at that, and I see wins across the board, which I have to celebrate because if I don’t, then what was I there for? Not everybody’s going to win, and only two people did win, and only one girl did win, and it wasn’t me. And that’s fine, but there’s still a lot to celebrate.

How do you feel about how the vet alliance worked out this season? People turned on each other, while Survivor didn’t really.

Yeah, it was definitely interesting. That’s one of the things about being a vet: We have a lot of history but a lot of baggage. I think that Survivor was definitely keen on how we’ve played in the past, realizing that we would all stick together and they were smart, and they did the same thing, and they had more numbers, and they were stronger, and they were able to get us out earlier. I think it made for a great TV show, but it definitely was hard to navigate emotionally in the beginning because I was just so used to being in the Cool Girl club, and now I’m fighting to get in the party. But it was an interesting twist, and it definitely ignited something in me that I hadn’t felt in a long time, which I kind of enjoyed. It did give me a rookie feeling inside, and it kind of felt nostalgic in a way.

Is there anything you think fans should know about that didn’t air?

The girls had such an epic rap battle against the guys, and it’s so funny and I hope they didn’t cut it out of the MTV podcast because I do it on the podcast. We roasted the guys so bad, so good, and to the point where they weren’t even laughing and smiling about it, they just refused to look at us for a couple hours, but it’s definitely worth checking out. There were some funny moments like that, and obviously, there’s always little fights and stuff that gets cut out, but ultimately, I think they did a really great job at highlighting the season and showing the things that really mattered — with the exception of the rap battle, which should have totally been in there.

We’re going to see you on Battle for a New Champion for the eliminations. Because it’s not a normal season for you, and from talking to Michele, there wasn’t much time between this and that; what was your preparation for that like? Did you keep anything in mind from USA?

Yeah, I wasn’t too worried about anything. Honestly, it felt like a vacation. I had been a mercenary in the past after my first season, and I lost that mercenary elimination. And there’s definitely a newfound confidence within me after doing so many seasons, making it so many finals, and then obviously being a champ. I was just like, “Listen, I’ve already lost as a mercenary. Worst-case scenario, I lose again as a mercenary, might as well just go in there and try and just shake some s**t up and see if I just look at everyone in their eyes kind of thing.” It was a cool experience.

Is there anything else you can tease about what we’ll see? Did you know anything about what was going on in the house when you came in?

There was some stuff that I had heard going on in the house from people who had already gone in as mercenaries and people who had gotten eliminated. I heard there were a lot of hookups. I heard that people stop being friends that you would’ve never expected. I think, ultimately, it’s going to be really interesting to watch. I was only there for a blip of time, obviously, but I’m so excited to watch it and see and just stay out of the drama for a little bit and just let somebody else take the reins on that.

I was going to say it’s like you’re taking a step back, and you can just go in and have fun.

I love it. I feel like the chaperone at the party. I’m like the cool aunt that pops in and drops a bowl of Dum Dums on the table.

Is that what you like the most about that mercenary role?

Totally. It’s such a different feel when you go in as a mercenary. It’s so cool just to see the look on everyone’s face, and they obviously don’t want you there, but it’s just empowering. It’s really cool, and I love it. And you don’t have to sleep there, and you can actually have your phone and all of the good things that come with being a mercenary. So I was really excited to go back.

Do you want to see them bring mercenaries over to USA?

Oh my God, could you imagine? Not if I’m on the cast. I don’t want to go up against some of these legends.

So you’d rather do a season of USA normally versus coming in as a mercenary on there?

I liked doing USA. I really, really did. I feel like I would do USA again.

Do you have a preference between USA and MTV versions? Is there something you like in one and something you like in the other?

Yeah, I think it’s about film time. USA films quicker, and that just makes it easier. You’re there for six weeks and not 11, whatever it is. The MTV one is longer, it’s on for longer weeks. There are more people there. But the MTV one is also really raw and edgy, and you see a lot of the fights and stuff. So they’re very different in their own regard. But I was very honored to be a part of the CBS cast, and I would love to be able to go back.

Wes retired this season. Have you thought about how much longer you’ll do The Challenge?

The thing is, I started The Challenge when I was 23. I’m 30 and these guys are retiring at like 40. I have a lot more in the tank, and I’m at a really cool spot now where I obviously would love to take a break when the time comes, but I’m not doing 39, so it does feel like a break. And I’m working on my personal projects in the off-season. So it really does fit into my life nicely, being able to go on there and compete and just express myself in that powerful role, but then come home and then work on my personal projects. I don’t really see myself stopping until I’m pregnant and I don’t even have a boyfriend.

What do you enjoy most about doing The Challenge?

What I’d like to say instead of enjoy is what’s most rewarding and obviously making it to a final and winning a final. But then, after that, the most rewarding feeling is winning an elimination. Obviously, it’s the scariest thing to go into, but that’s what makes it so rewarding when you come back out. You feel untouchable for a night for three hours. Nobody can tell you s**t. And I think that feeling of being able to conquer something and successfully compete is addictive and just so powerful. I think that’s what keeps pulling me back is reaching those pinnacles of strength again, which excites me.

There was team and individual play this season. Do you have a preference for this season and in general?

I definitely love working with a team, especially when it’s a good team, because how could you not? Also, I like working as an individual, but you’re more likely to win if you’re on a good team. So I would pick a team over working as an individual, but also I think I’m at a point now where at least I’ve done enough of these Challenges where I’m confident enough to compete alone. So either way.

The Challenge: Battle for a New Champion, Season Premiere, Wednesday, October 25, 8/7c, MTV