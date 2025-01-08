8 Best ‘Challenge’ Contestants Who Never Won: Cory Wharton, Kam Williams, Leroy Garrett & More

Leroy Garrett, Kam Williams and Cory Wharton in Cast Photos for 'The Challenge'
MTV

The Challenge

 More

It’s hard to believe, but some of the most beloved stars from The Challenge have never won a season of the show. Despite competing multiple times — and sometimes even on spinoffs — these fan-favorite competitors are not able to call themselves Challenge champions.

While there are many players who have several wins under their belts, taking first place in the final has eluded these MTV stars. Although they’ve all made it to the final at least once in their Challenge careers and know what it takes to compete in the grueling event, they simply haven’t been able to get that W.

Scroll down to see the best Challenge stars who have never won a season of the show.

Kam Williams on 'The Challenge'
MTV

Kam Williams

They don’t call her “Killa Kam” for nothing! Kam Williams made her Challenge debut on Vendettas in 2018 and was one of the season’s eight finalists. She quickly established herself as a fierce competitor, winning three eliminations in her very first season.

Although she later made the final on War of the Worlds 2 and even came in second place on Double Agents, she has yet to win.

Cory Wharton on 'The Challenge'
MTV

Cory Wharton

Cory Wharton is the self-proclaimed “best to never win,” and he may have a point.

Wharton made the final on his very first season, Battle of the Bloodlines, and finished in second place. Since then, he’s seen four more finals.

Still, despite two third place and two second place finishes, he’s not a champion.

Leroy Garrett on 'The Challenge'
MTV

Leroy Garrett has been on more than a dozen seasons of The Challenge. He’s seen six finals and has good relationships with some of the most notable competitors.

Unfortunately, he hasn’t been able to translate any of that into a victory.

Nany González on 'The Challenge'
MTV

Nany González

Nany González thought she had her first win in the bag when she was partnered up with seven-time champion Johnny “Bananas” Devenanzio on The Challenge: Ride or Dies, but a careless mistake meant that the longtime friends finished in second place.

González was also the runner-up on Free Agents, came in third place on Double Agents, and made the final on Spies, Lies & Allies. But, in her 12 total seasons, she hasn’t been victorious.

Jenna Compono on 'The Challenge'
MTV

Jenna Compono

It’s been quite some time since Jenna Compono competed on a season of The Challenge, as she’s been building her family with Zach Nichols.

However, she previously made nine appearances on the show and competed in three finals, even coming in second place on Rivals III.

Kyle Christie on 'The Challenge'
MTV

Kyle Christie

In his seven Challenge appearances, Kyle Christie has made it to three finals.

He came in third place on Vendettas, which was his very first season, then finished second on Total Madness and Spies, Lies & Allies.

Fessy Shafaat on 'The Challenge'
MTV

Faysal "Fessy" Shafaat

Fessy Shafaat is a three-time finalist in his five Challenge appearances. However, he hasn’t had much success with running finals, finishing in fourth place on Total Madness, Double Agents, and The Challenge: USA 2.

While Fessy is one of the most feared elimination competitors in the show’s history, his performance in the final has been less than stellar.

Nurys Mateo on 'The Challenge'
MTV

Nurys Mateo

Although Nurys Mateo is more of a newcomer to the Challenge franchise, it didn’t take long for her to prove herself.

On her second season, Battle for a New Champion, Mateo had to go into two intense eliminations right before the final. She won them both, including one against two of the strongest men in the game. She then finished the final as the runner-up.

Unfortunately, when the Are You the One? alum returned for eason 40, she was eliminated during week two.

