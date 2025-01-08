It’s hard to believe, but some of the most beloved stars from The Challenge have never won a season of the show. Despite competing multiple times — and sometimes even on spinoffs — these fan-favorite competitors are not able to call themselves Challenge champions.

While there are many players who have several wins under their belts, taking first place in the final has eluded these MTV stars. Although they’ve all made it to the final at least once in their Challenge careers and know what it takes to compete in the grueling event, they simply haven’t been able to get that W.

Scroll down to see the best Challenge stars who have never won a season of the show.