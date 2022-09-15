‘The Challenge: Ride or Dies’: Meet Season 38 Players (PHOTOS)

Meredith Jacobs
The Cast of The Challenge: Ride or Dies
MTV

For the first time in Challenge history, the reality competition series is letting the players choose their partners.

MTV has announced that Season 38 is The Challenge: Ride or Dies, premiering on Wednesday, October 12 at 8/7c. Among the players are fan-favorite vets Johnny “Bananas” Devenanzio, Aneesa Ferreira, Laurel Stucky, Darrell Taylor, Kaycee Clark, Nelson Thomas, and Jordan Wiseley.

Ride or Dies will put friends and family to the ultimate test: Can their bonds survive the competition, chaos, and conniving of The Challenge? The season pairs cast members with their “Ride or Die,” featuring best friends, exes, and couples navigating the mental and physical warfare for their share of $1 million.

As the trailer, which you can watch below, shows, it looks like at least one person will opt to leave. “Everyone here knows how I feel about quitters,” host TJ Lavin says at one point. “You should have chosen a better ride or die. Take care, hope to see you never.”

Meet the teams: Amber Borzotra and Chauncey Palmer; Nam Vo and Emmy Russ; Devin Walker and Tori Deal; Fessy Shaffaat and Moriah Jadea; Laurel Stucky and Jakk Maddox; Kailah Bird and Sam Bird; Turbo and Tamara Alfaro; Nelson Thomas and Nurys Mateo; Jay Starrett and Michele Fitzgerald; Horacio Gutierrez and Olivia Kaiser; Kim Traenka and Colleen Schneider; Johnny Middlebrooks and Ravyn Rochelle; Tommy Bracco and Analyse Talavera; Johnny “Bananas” Devenanzio and Nany Gonzalez; Jordan Wiseley and Aneesa Ferreira; Darrell Taylor and Veronica Portillo; and Kaycee Clark and Kenny Clark. See them in the photos below.

The Challenge: Ride or Dies, Season 38 Premiere, Wednesday, October 12, 8/7c, MTV

Amber Borzotra for The Challenge: Ride or Dies
MTV

Amber Borzotra

Partner: Chauncey Palmer

Chauncey Palmer for The Challenge: Ride or Dies
MTV

Chauncey Palmer

Partner: Amber Borzotra

Nam Vo for The Challenge: Ride or Dies
MTV

Nam Vo

Partner: Emmy Russ

Emmy Russ for The Challenge: Ride or Dies
MTV

Emmy Russ

Partner: Nam Vo

Devin Walker for The Challenge: Ride or Dies
MTV

Devin Walker

Partner: Tori Deal

Tori Deal for The Challenge: Ride or Dies
MTV

Tori Deal

Partner: Devin Walker

Fessy Shaffaat for The Challenge: Ride or Dies
MTV

Fessy Shaffaat

Partner: Moriah Jadea

Moriah Jadea for The Challenge: Ride or Dies
MTV

Moriah Jadea

Partner: Fessy Shaffaat

Laurel Stucky for The Challenge: Ride or Dies
MTV

Laurel Stucky

Partner: Jakk Maddox

Jakk Maddox for The Challenge: Ride or Dies
MTV

Jakk Maddox

Partner: Laurel Stucky

Kailah Bird for The Challenge: Ride or Dies
MTV

Kailah Bird

Partner: Sam Bird

Sam Bird for The Challenge: Ride or Dies
MTV

Sam Bird

Partner: Kailah Bird

Turbo for The Challenge: Ride or Dies
MTV

Turbo

Partner: Tamara Alfaro

Tamara Alfaro for The Challenge: Ride or Dies
MTV

Tamara Alfaro

Partner: Turbo

Nelson Thomas for The Challenge: Ride or Dies
MTV

Nelson Thomas

Partner: Nurys Mateo

Nurys Mateo for The Challenge: Ride or Dies
MTV

Nurys Mateo

Partner: Nelson Thomas

Jay Starrett for The Challenge: Ride or Dies
MTV

Jay Starrett

Partner: Michele Fitzgerald

Michele Fitzgerald for The Challenge: Ride or Dies
MTV

Michele Fitzgerald

Partner: Jay Starrett

Horacio Gutierrez for The Challenge: Ride or Dies
MTV

Horacio Gutierrez

Partner: Olivia Kaiser

Olivia Kaiser for The Challenge: Ride or Dies
MTV

Olivia Kaiser

Partner: Horacio Gutierrez

Kim Traenka for The Challenge: Ride or Dies
MTV

Kim Traenka

Partner: Colleen Schneider

Colleen Schneider for The Challenge: Ride or Dies
MTV

Colleen Schneider

Partner: Kim Traenka

Johnny Middlebrooks for The Challenge: Ride or Dies
MTV

Johnny Middlebrooks

Partner: Ravyn Rochelle

Ravyn Rochelle for The Challenge: Ride or Dies
MTV

Ravyn Rochelle

Partner: Johnny Middlebrooks

Tommy Bracco for The Challenge: Ride or Dies
MTV

Tommy Bracco

Partner: Analyse Talavera

Analyse Talavera for The Challenge: Ride or Dies
MTV

Analyse Talavera

Partner: Tommy Bracco

Johnny “Bananas” Devenanzio for The Challenge: Ride or Dies
MTV

Johnny “Bananas” Devenanzio

Partner: Nany Gonzalez

Nany Gonzalez for The Challenge: Ride or Dies
MTV

Nany Gonzalez

Partner: Johnny “Bananas” Devenanzio

Johnny “Bananas” Devenanzio and Nany Gonzalez for The Challenge: Ride or Dies
MTV

Johnny “Bananas” Devenanzio and Nany Gonzalez

Jordan Wiseley for The Challenge: Ride or Dies
MTV

Jordan Wiseley

Partner: Aneesa Ferreira

Aneesa Ferreira for The Challenge: Ride or Dies
MTV

Aneesa Ferreira

Partner: Jordan Wiseley

Jordan Wiseley and Aneesa Ferreira for The Challenge: Ride or Dies
MTV

Jordan Wiseley and Aneesa Ferreira

Darrell Taylor for The Challenge: Ride or Dies
MTV

Darrell Taylor

Partner: Veronica Portillo

Veronica Portillo for The Challenge: Ride or Dies
MTV

Veronica Portillo

Partner: Darrell Taylor

Darrell Taylor and Veronica Portillo for The Challenge: Ride or Dies
MTV

Darrell Taylor and Veronica Portillo

Kaycee Clark for The Challenge: Ride or Dies
MTV

Kaycee Clark

Partner: Kenny Clark

Kenny Clark for The Challenge: Ride or Dies
MTV

Kenny Clark

Partner: Kaycee Clark

TJ Lavin for The Challenge: Ride or Dies
MTV

Host TJ Lavin

The Challenge - MTV

The Challenge where to stream

The Challenge