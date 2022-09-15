‘The Challenge: Ride or Dies’: Meet Season 38 Players (PHOTOS)

For the first time in Challenge history, the reality competition series is letting the players choose their partners.

MTV has announced that Season 38 is The Challenge: Ride or Dies, premiering on Wednesday, October 12 at 8/7c. Among the players are fan-favorite vets Johnny “Bananas” Devenanzio, Aneesa Ferreira, Laurel Stucky, Darrell Taylor, Kaycee Clark, Nelson Thomas, and Jordan Wiseley.

Ride or Dies will put friends and family to the ultimate test: Can their bonds survive the competition, chaos, and conniving of The Challenge? The season pairs cast members with their “Ride or Die,” featuring best friends, exes, and couples navigating the mental and physical warfare for their share of $1 million.

As the trailer, which you can watch below, shows, it looks like at least one person will opt to leave. “Everyone here knows how I feel about quitters,” host TJ Lavin says at one point. “You should have chosen a better ride or die. Take care, hope to see you never.”

Meet the teams: Amber Borzotra and Chauncey Palmer; Nam Vo and Emmy Russ; Devin Walker and Tori Deal; Fessy Shaffaat and Moriah Jadea; Laurel Stucky and Jakk Maddox; Kailah Bird and Sam Bird; Turbo and Tamara Alfaro; Nelson Thomas and Nurys Mateo; Jay Starrett and Michele Fitzgerald; Horacio Gutierrez and Olivia Kaiser; Kim Traenka and Colleen Schneider; Johnny Middlebrooks and Ravyn Rochelle; Tommy Bracco and Analyse Talavera; Johnny “Bananas” Devenanzio and Nany Gonzalez; Jordan Wiseley and Aneesa Ferreira; Darrell Taylor and Veronica Portillo; and Kaycee Clark and Kenny Clark. See them in the photos below.

The Challenge: Ride or Dies, Season 38 Premiere, Wednesday, October 12, 8/7c, MTV