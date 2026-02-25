First ‘The Boroughs’ Photos: See Alfre Woodard, Bill Pullman & More in Next Duffer Brothers Series

The Duffer Brothers are back with a new supernatural adventure series well outside of the Hawkins lab. Now that Stranger Things has come to an end, the cocreators are transporting fans to The Boroughs, and the first look at the new series is finally here.

Photos from The Boroughs have now been revealed by Netflix, below, giving audiences a glimpse at what new twisty surprises these Duffers have in store.

The series, which premieres on Thursday, May 21, centers on a group of retirement home residents who have to band together to fight monsters. The logline tells us, “In a seemingly perfect retirement community, a grieving newcomer’s monstrous encounter inspires him to join a misfit crew of unlikely heroes who uncover a dark secret that proves their ‘golden years’ are more dangerous, and they are more formidable, than anyone expects.”

The Boroughs centers on Alfred Molina as Sam, a man who recently lost his wife and is trying to figure out what’s next. The cast also includes Geena Davis as Renee, Alfre Woodard as Judy, Denis O’Hare as Wally, Clarke Peters as Art, Bill Pullman as Jack, Carlos Miranda as Paz, Jena Malone as Claire, Seth Numrich as Blaine, and Alice Kremelberg as Anneliese, among others. Find out more about The Boroughs right here, and check out the first-look photos below.

The Boroughs, Series Premiere, May 21, Netflix