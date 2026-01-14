‘The Beauty’ Stars on Trusting Ryan Murphy’s ‘Weird’ & ‘Aesthetic’ Vision for New Body Horror Series
When Ryan Murphy calls talent about a new show, it could be for anything: a heady period drama, an action-packed broadcast procedural, a grisly true-crime reenactment series, a feel-good comedy, or, as with The Beauty, a gory horror where a woman randomly explodes in the middle of the street as the very first scene. In all cases, when Murphy calls, everyone in Hollywood will answer.
The Beauty features a few of his most frequent screen stars and a bevy of first-timers. The story follows a pair of international investigators as they hunt down the truth about an STD that transforms people’s genetics to make them extremely gorgeous but has shockingly deadly side effects. The series is chock full of body horror, sex scenes, and mystery, and every character has a quirk or two to speak of.
TV Insider caught up with the series’ main stars to find out what it takes to give themselves over to Murphy’s signature vision in a series with so many wild swings.