10 Movies & Documentaries to Watch to Get a Reel Feel for The Beatles
This is an excerpt from TV Guide Magazine’s The Beatles on TV Special Collector’s Edition, available for order online now at BeatlesonTV.com and for purchase on newsstands nationwide.
In light of the recent release of Peter Jackson’s new Disney+ docuseries, The Beatles: Get Back, we’re looking back at some of the great movies and documentaries that came before it highlighting the Fab Four.
Scroll down for 10 flicks and docs that will give you a reel feel for The Beatles.
The Beatles: Get Back, Documentary Premiere, November 25–27, Disney+