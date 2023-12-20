Get to Know Joey Graziadei’s 32 ‘Bachelor’ Contestants — Including a Pair of Sisters (PHOTOS)

For the first time ever, a pair of sisters is taking part in The Bachelor. ABC announced The Bachelor Season 28 cast on Wednesday, December 20, revealing the 32 women who will be vying for Joey Graziadei‘s heart — the biggest cast in the show’s history. The bigger dating pool, and particularly the sisters’ casting, shows that the franchise is aiming to keep up with the casting twists of The Golden Bachelor.

Viewers first met Joey during Charity Lawson‘s season of The Bachelorette. His next journey to find love begins during the 28th season of The Bachelor, premiering Monday, January 22 at 8/7c on ABC (the episode is two hours long). Watch episodes on demand and on Hulu the day following their premieres.

Of the 32 women is Lea, whom Joey previously met on The Bachelorette: After the Final Rose. The sisters are Allison and Lauren. This isn’t their first time dating the same man, but dating the same man at the same time is a first for the sibling duo.

For those unfamiliar with this season’s leading man, Joey is a 28-year-old teaching tennis pro from Collegeville, Pennsylvania, who made an impression in The Bachelorette Season 20 with his loyalty, thoughtfulness, and compassion for others. Before his emotional exit, audiences saw Joey open up about his family values and how those closest to him have influenced his desire to find lasting love.

As the Bachelor, Joey is looking for a life partner who is outgoing, caring, and shares his love for adventure and exploring the outdoors. He loves hiking, surfing, and ending his days watching the sunset, but knows he has much more love to give and the only thing missing is someone with whom to share his life.

The Bachelor is hosted by Jesse Palmer and produced by Warner Bros. Unscripted Television in association with Warner Horizon. Claire Freeland, Jason Ehrlich, Bennett Graebner, Peter Gust, Tim Warner, Jodi Baskerville, and Jeff Thomas serve as executive producers.

Meet the women of Season 28 below!

The Bachelor, Season 28 Premieres, Monday, January 22, 8/7c, ABC