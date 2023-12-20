Get to Know Joey Graziadei’s 32 ‘Bachelor’ Contestants — Including a Pair of Sisters (PHOTOS)

Kelli Boyle
Comments
Jenn, Madina, and Evalin of 'The Bachelor' Season 28
Disney/Richard Middlesworth

The Bachelor

 More

For the first time ever, a pair of sisters is taking part in The Bachelor. ABC announced The Bachelor Season 28 cast on Wednesday, December 20, revealing the 32 women who will be vying for Joey Graziadei‘s heart — the biggest cast in the show’s history. The bigger dating pool, and particularly the sisters’ casting, shows that the franchise is aiming to keep up with the casting twists of The Golden Bachelor.

Viewers first met Joey during Charity Lawson‘s season of The Bachelorette. His next journey to find love begins during the 28th season of The Bachelor, premiering Monday, January 22 at 8/7c on ABC (the episode is two hours long). Watch episodes on demand and on Hulu the day following their premieres.

Of the 32 women is Lea, whom Joey previously met on The Bachelorette: After the Final Rose. The sisters are Allison and Lauren. This isn’t their first time dating the same man, but dating the same man at the same time is a first for the sibling duo.

For those unfamiliar with this season’s leading man, Joey is a 28-year-old teaching tennis pro from Collegeville, Pennsylvania, who made an impression in The Bachelorette Season 20 with his loyalty, thoughtfulness, and compassion for others. Before his emotional exit, audiences saw Joey open up about his family values and how those closest to him have influenced his desire to find lasting love.

'The Bachelor' Season 28 Trailer Teases Shock Ending For Joey Graziadei
Related

'The Bachelor' Season 28 Trailer Teases Shock Ending For Joey Graziadei

As the Bachelor, Joey is looking for a life partner who is outgoing, caring, and shares his love for adventure and exploring the outdoors. He loves hiking, surfing, and ending his days watching the sunset, but knows he has much more love to give and the only thing missing is someone with whom to share his life.

The Bachelor is hosted by Jesse Palmer and produced by Warner Bros. Unscripted Television in association with Warner Horizon. Claire Freeland, Jason Ehrlich, Bennett Graebner, Peter Gust, Tim Warner, Jodi Baskerville, and Jeff Thomas serve as executive producers.

Meet the women of Season 28 below!

The Bachelor, Season 28 Premieres, Monday, January 22, 8/7c, ABC

'The Bachelor' Season 28 cast women
Disney/Richard Middlesworth

Allison

26, a realtor from Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

'The Bachelor' Season 28 cast women
Disney/Richard Middlesworth

Autumn

26, an account executive from St. Louis, Missouri

'The Bachelor' Season 28 cast women
Disney/Richard Middlesworth

Chandler

24, a graphic designer from New York, New York

'The Bachelor' Season 28 cast women
Disney/Richard Middlesworth

Chrissa

26, a marketing director from Abbotsford, British Columbia

'The Bachelor' Season 28 cast women
Disney/Richard Middlesworth

Daisy

an account executive from Becker, Minnesota

'The Bachelor' Season 28 cast women
Disney/Richard Middlesworth

Edwina

25, an entrepreneur from Atlanta, Georgia

'The Bachelor' Season 28 cast women
Disney/Richard Middlesworth

Erika

25a leasing agent from North Bergen, New Jersey

'The Bachelor' Season 28 cast women
Disney/Richard Middlesworth

Evalin

29, a nanny from San Antonio, Texas

'The Bachelor' Season 28 cast women
Disney/Richard Middlesworth

Jenn

25, a physician assistant student from Miami, Florida

'The Bachelor' Season 28 cast women
Disney/Richard Middlesworth

Jess

24, an executive assistant from San Diego, California

'The Bachelor' Season 28 cast women
Disney/Richard Middlesworth

Katelyn

25, a radiochemist from Santa Fe, New Mexico

'The Bachelor' Season 28 cast women
Disney/Richard Middlesworth

Kayla

27, a guidance counselor from Hamilton, Ohio

'The Bachelor' Season 28 cast women
Disney/Richard Middlesworth

Kelsey A.

25, a junior project manager from New Orleans, Lousiana

'The Bachelor' Season 28 cast women
Disney/Richard Middlesworth

Kelsey T.

31, an actor from Los Angeles, California

'The Bachelor' Season 28 cast women
Disney/Richard Middlesworth

Kyra

26, a paralegal from Miami, Florida

'The Bachelor' Season 28 cast women
Disney/Richard Middlesworth

Lanie

27, a realtor from Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

'The Bachelor' Season 28 cast women
Disney/Richard Middlesworth

Lauren

28, a registered nurse from Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

'The Bachelor' Season 28 cast women
Disney/Richard Middlesworth

Lea*

23, an account manager from Waipahu, Hawaii

'The Bachelor' Season 28 cast women
Disney/Richard Middlesworth

Lexi

30, a digital strategist from Atlanta, Georgia

'The Bachelor' Season 28 cast women
Disney/Richard Middlesworth

Madina

31, a mental health therapist from Charlotte, North Carolina

'The Bachelor' Season 28 cast women
Disney/Richard Middlesworth

Maria

29, an executive assistant from Kleinburg, Ontario

'The Bachelor' Season 28 cast women
Disney/Richard Middlesworth

Marlena

26, a finance writer from West Palm Beach, Florida

'The Bachelor' Season 28 cast women
Disney/Richard Middlesworth

Nat

26, a registered nurse and professor from Sudbury, Ontario

'The Bachelor' Season 28 cast women
Disney/Richard Middlesworth

Rachel

26, an ICU nurse from Honolulu, Hawaii

'The Bachelor' Season 28 cast women
Disney/Richard Middlesworth

Sam

31, a CPA from Nashville, Tennessee

'The Bachelor' Season 28 cast women
Disney/Richard Middlesworth

Samantha

25, a pro football cheerleader from Miami, Florida

'The Bachelor' Season 28 cast women
Disney/Richard Middlesworth

Sandra

26, a cybersecurity consultant from Nashville, Tennessee

'The Bachelor' Season 28 cast women
Disney/Richard Middlesworth

Starr

25, a mental health counselor from Delray Beach, Florida

'The Bachelor' Season 28 cast women
Disney/Richard Middlesworth

Sydney

28, a vintage store owner from Newport, Rhode Island

'The Bachelor' Season 28 cast women
Disney/Richard Middlesworth

Talyah

23, an esthetician from Huntington Beach, California

'The Bachelor' Season 28 cast women
Disney/Richard Middlesworth

Taylor

23, a recruiter from Chicago, Illinois

'The Bachelor' Season 28 cast women
Disney/Richard Middlesworth

Zoe

24, an artist from Atlanta, Georgia

The Bachelor

Joey Graziadei

Most Popular Stories on TV Insider
“Everything Starts Somewhere” – Flashbacks reveal the murder case that first introduced young Gibbs (Sean Harmon) to NCIS and his introduction to young, new-to-America Ducky (Adam Campbell), on the 400th episode of NCIS, Tuesday, Nov. 24 (8:00-9:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network. Pictured: David McCallum as Medical Examiner Dr. Donald
1
‘NCIS’ Sets David McCallum Tribute — What to Expect
The Voice Season 24 finalists
2
‘The Voice’ Season 24 Winner Revealed – Fans React
Cynthia Watros and Maurice Benard — 'General Hospital'
3
‘General Hospital’ Writers Tease Major Reveal in the Holiday Episodes
Carrie Preston — 'Elsbeth'
4
‘Elsbeth’ First Look: Carrie Preston Returns as Unconventional Attorney in New Series
Ink Master - Fifteen’s Finale
5
‘Ink Master’ Season 15 Winner Gets Candid After Twist-Filled Finale