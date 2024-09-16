‘The Bachelor’ Season 29: First Look at 27 Potential Ladies Hoping to Fall in Love With Grant Ellis (PHOTOS)

Lauren Dehollogne
Sarafiena, Grant Ellis, and Juliana of 'The Bachelor' Season 29
ABC

We’re just days away from The Golden Bachelorette‘s debut, but The Bachelor just teased the fans with a social media sneak peek of what’s to come for Grant Ellis, the lead of Season 29.

ABC gifted Bachelor Nation fans with a treat by revealing the potential 27 women who will be trying to win over Grant’s heart. Ranging from 23 to 32, the ladies come from all over the country, with quite a few calling New York home.

The New Jersey native is the second Black Bachelor to lead the franchise after Matt James in 2021. Grant participated in Jenn Tran‘s whirlwind journey to love on The Bachelorette Season 21 and was sent home in week 6, right before hometowns

The new season of The Bachelor will premiere in 2025, so this tease will just have to do. Scroll down to see a first look at the women who might be competing for Grant’s final rose.

The Bachelor, Season 29, 2025, ABC

Alexe of 'The Bachelor' Season 29
ABC

Alexe

Age: 27

Lives: Los Angeles, California

Alli Jo of 'The Bachelor' Season 29
ABC

Alli Jo

Age: 30

Lives: Fort Lauderdale, Florida

 

Allyshia of 'The Bachelor' Season 29
ABC

Allyshia

Age: 29

Lives: Wesley Chapel, Florida

Andrea of 'The Bachelor' Season 29
ABC

Andrea

Age: 23

Lives: Miami, Florida

Bailey of 'The Bachelor' Season 29
ABC

Bailey

Age: 27

Lives: Atlanta, Georgia

Beverly of 'The Bachelor' Season 29
ABC

Beverly

Age: 30

Lives: New York, New York

Carolina of 'The Bachelor' Season 29
ABC

Carolina

Age: 28

Lives: West Hollywood, California

Chloie of 'The Bachelor' Season 29
ABC

Chloie

Age: 27

Lives: New York, New York

Christina of 'The Bachelor' Season 29
ABC

Christina

Age: 26

Lives: Fargo, North Dakota

Dina of 'The Bachelor' Season 29
ABC

Dina

Age: 31

Lives: Chicago, Illinois

Ella of 'The Bachelor' Season 29
ABC

Ella

Age: 25

Lives: Los Angeles, California

J'nae of 'The Bachelor' Season 29
ABC

J'nae

Age: 28

Lives: Colorado Springs, Colorado

Juliana of 'The Bachelor' Season 29
ABC

Juliana

Age: 28

Lives: Waltham, Massachusetts

Kelsey of 'The Bachelor' Season 29
ABC

Kelsey

Age: 26

Lives: Brooklyn, New York

Kyleigh of 'The Bachelor' Season 29
ABC

Kyleigh

Age: 26

Lives: Wilmington, North Carolina

Litia of 'The Bachelor' Season 29
ABC

Litia

Age: 31

Lives: Draper, Utah

Natalie of 'The Bachelor' Season 29
ABC

Natalie

Age: 25

Lives: Louisville, Kentucky

Neicey of 'The Bachelor' Season 29
AB

Neicey

Age: 32

Lives: Blythewood, South Carolina

Parisa of 'The Bachelor' Season 29
ABC

Parisa

Age: 29

Lives: Birmingham, Michigan

Radhika of 'The Bachelor' Season 29
ABC

Radhika

Age: 28

Lives: New York, New York

Rebecca L. of 'The Bachelor' Season 29
ABC

Rebecca L.

Age: 28

Lives: Los Angeles, California

Rebekah of 'The Bachelor' Season 29
ABC

Rebekah G.

Age: 31

Lives: Dallas, Texas

Rose of 'The Bachelor' Season 29
ABC

Rose

Age: 27

Lives: Chicago, Illinois

Sarafiena of 'The Bachelor' Season 29
ABC

Sarafiena

Age: 29

Lives: New York, New York

Savannah of 'The Bachelor' Season 29
ABC

Savannah

Age: 27

Lives: Charlottesville, Virginia

Vicky of 'The Bachelor' Season 29
ABC

Vicky

Age: 28

Lives: Las Vegas, Nevada

Zoe of 'The Bachelor' Season 29
ABC

Zoe

Age: 27

Lives: New York, New York

The Bachelor (2002)

Grant Ellis

