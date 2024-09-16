Would you like Swooon in your inbox? Signup for our Swooon! newsletter!

We’re just days away from The Golden Bachelorette‘s debut, but The Bachelor just teased the fans with a social media sneak peek of what’s to come for Grant Ellis, the lead of Season 29.

ABC gifted Bachelor Nation fans with a treat by revealing the potential 27 women who will be trying to win over Grant’s heart. Ranging from 23 to 32, the ladies come from all over the country, with quite a few calling New York home.

The New Jersey native is the second Black Bachelor to lead the franchise after Matt James in 2021. Grant participated in Jenn Tran‘s whirlwind journey to love on The Bachelorette Season 21 and was sent home in week 6, right before hometowns.

The new season of The Bachelor will premiere in 2025, so this tease will just have to do. Scroll down to see a first look at the women who might be competing for Grant’s final rose.

