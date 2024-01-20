On the tennis court, “love” means literally nothing for Joey Graziadei, but on his upcoming season of The Bachelor, it’s everything.

Bachelor Nation fans are counting down the days until it’s time to watch Joey, a Hawaii-based tennis pro, begin his new journey to find love on Season 28 of The Bachelor.

The announcement that Joey would be the next leading man of ABC’s hit reality dating show was no surprise to anyone who watched Charity Lawson’s season of The Bachelorette. Fans were heartbroken in the finale when Charity confessed to Joey that she had found a deeper love with Dotun Olubeko, to whom she eventually ended up getting engaged to on the show. But even though Joey was unlucky in love with Charity, fans are hopeful that he will be able to find the one this time around.

In the January 22-airing season premiere, Joey will begin giving out roses to the 32 women competing for his heart. Although fans have to wait roughly four months to find out who will receive Joey’s final rose, nothing is stopping us from doing a little social media digging to help select our frontrunners. Scroll down to meet the eligible gals of the season and find out where to keep up with them on Instagram!

The Bachelor, Season 28 Premiere, Monday, January 29, 8/7c, ABC