On the tennis court, “love” means literally nothing for Joey Graziadei, but on his upcoming season of The Bachelor, it’s everything.

Bachelor Nation fans are counting down the days until it’s time to watch Joey, a Hawaii-based tennis pro, begin his new journey to find love on Season 28 of The Bachelor.

The announcement that Joey would be the next leading man of ABC’s hit reality dating show was no surprise to anyone who watched Charity Lawson’s season of The Bachelorette. Fans were heartbroken in the finale when Charity confessed to Joey that she had found a deeper love with Dotun Olubeko, to whom she eventually ended up getting engaged to on the show. But even though Joey was unlucky in love with Charity, fans are hopeful that he will be able to find the one this time around.

In the January 22-airing season premiere, Joey will begin giving out roses to the 32 women competing for his heart. Although fans have to wait roughly four months to find out who will receive Joey’s final rose, nothing is stopping us from doing a little social media digging to help select our frontrunners. Scroll down to meet the eligible gals of the season and find out where to keep up with them on Instagram!

The Bachelor, Season 28 Premiere, Monday, January 29, 8/7c, ABC

Alexandra Young
Alexandra Young/Instagram

Alexandra "Lexi" Young

Follow Alexandra Young on Instagram at @lexicoletteyoung

Allison Hollinger
Allison Hollinger/Instagram

Allison Hollinger

Follow Allison Hollinger on Instagram at @allisonhollinger

Autumn Waggoner
Autumn Waggoner/Instagram

Autumn Waggoner

Follow Autumn Waggoner on Instagram at @auttiewags

Chandler Dewgard
Chandler Dewgard/Instagram

Chandler Dewgard

Follow Chandler Dewgard on Instagram at @chandlerdewgard

Chrissa Perez
Chrissa Perez/Instagram

Chrissa Perez

Follow Chrissa Perez on Instagram at @chrissaperez

Daisy Kent
Daisy Kent/Instagram

Daisy Kent

Follow Daisy Kent on Instagram at @daisyykent

Edwina Dorbor
Edwina Dorbor/Instagram

Edwina Dorbor

Follow Edwina Dorbor on Instagram at @edwina.dorbor

Erika Cardenas
Erika Cardenas/Instagram

Erika Cardenas

Follow Erika Cardenas on Instagram at @erikacardenas_

Evalin Clark
Evalin Clark/Instagram

Evalin Clark

Follow Evalin Clark on Instagram at @evalin.marie

Jenn Tran
Jenn Tran/Instagram

Jenn Tran

Follow Jenn Tran on Instagram at @jenntranx

Jessica Edwards
Jessica Edwards/Instagram

Jessica Edwards

Follow Jessica Edwards on Instagram @jessicaedwards____

Katelyn DeBacker
Katelyn DeBacker/Instagram

Katelyn DeBacker

Follow Katelyn DeBacker on Instagram at @katelyndebacker

Kayla Rodgers
Kayla Rodgers/Instagram

Kayla Rodgers

Follow Kayla Rodgers on Instagram at @kaylarodgerss

Kelsey Anderson
Kelsey Anderson/Instagram

Kelsey Anderson

Follow Kelsey Anderson on Instagram at @_kelsey_anderson

Kelsey Toussant
Kelsey Toussant/Instagram

Kelsey Toussant

Follow Kelsey Toussant on Instagram at @kelseytoussant

Kyra Brusch
Kyra Brusch/Instagram

Kyra Brusch

Follow Kyra Brusch on Instagram at @kyra.brusch

Lanie Latsios
Lanie Latsios/Instagram

Lanie Latsios

Follow Lanie Latsios on Instagram at @lanie.latsios

Lauren Hollinger
Lauren Hollinger/Instagram

Lauren Hollinger

Follow Lauren Hollinger on Instagram at @laurenhollinger_

Lea Cayanan
Lea Cayanan/Instagram

Lea Cayanan

Follow Lea Cayanan on Instagram at @leacayanan

Madina Alam
Madina Alam/Instagram

Madina Alam

Follow Madina Alam on Instagram at @dinalynee

Maria Georgas
Maria Georgas/Instagram

Maria Georgas

Follow Maria Georgas on Instagram at @maria.georgas

Marlena Haddad
Marlena Haddad/Instagram

Marlena Haddad

Follow Marlena Haddad on Instagram at @marlena.alexia

Natalie 'Nat' Crepeau
Natalie Crepeau/Instagram

Natalie 'Nat' Crepeau

Follow Natalie Crepeau on Instagram at @ncrep_

Rachel Nance
Rachel Nance/Instagram

Rachel Nance

Follow Rachel Nance on Instagram at @rachelmariean

Samantha Hale
Samantha Hale/Instagram

Samantha Hale

Follow Samantha Hale on Instagram at @samhaleee

Samantha Washington
Samantha Washington/Instagram

Samantha Washington

Follow Samantha Washington on Instagram at @samstigram1

Sandra Rabadi
Sandra Rabadi/Instagram

Sandra Rabadi

Follow Sandra Rabadi on Instagram at @sandrarabadi

Starr Skyler
Starr Skyler/Instagram

Starr Skyler

Follow Starr Skyler on Instagram at @starrskylerr

Sydney Gordon
Sydney Gordon/Instagram

Sydney Gordon

Follow Sydney Gordon on Instagram at @syd_gord

Talyah Jackson
Talyah Jackson/Instagram

Talyah Jackson

Follow Talyah Jackson on Instagram at @talyah.jackson_

Taylor Wiens
Taylor Wiens/Instagram

Taylor Wiens

Follow Taylor Wiens on Instagram at @taylorweins_

Zoe Antona
Taylor Wiens/Instagram

Zoe Antona

Follow Zoe Antona on Instagram at @zoe.antona

