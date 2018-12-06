‘The Bachelor’ 2019: Meet the Contestants Vying for Colton’s Heart (PHOTOS)

The Bachelor returns with a three-hour premiere on Monday, January 7, and fans will get to watch the series’ newest lead, Colton Underwood, begin his journey to find love.

To kick the special off, Colton will sit down with host Chris Harrison to talk about the backlash he received after ABC made the announcement, how he will (as a virgin) handle fantasy suites, and his plan for juggling 30 smart, beautiful women.

Plus, Season 23 will feature a number of celebrities who are Bachelor super fans. Look out for the hilarious Megan Mullally and Nick Offerman, Rebecca and Terry Crews, Billy Eichner, and Fred Willard.

Click through the gallery above to meet the 30 women competing for Colton’s love!

The Bachelor, Season 23 Premiere, Monday, January 7, 8/7c, ABC