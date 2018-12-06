‘The Bachelor’ 2019: Meet the Contestants Vying for Colton’s Heart (PHOTOS)

ERIKA
ABC/Craig Sjodi

Erika

Age: 25

Hometown: Encinitas, California

Occupation: A recruiter

TAYSHIA
ABC/Craig Sjodi

Tayshia

Age: 28

Hometown: Corona Del Mar, California

Occupation: A phlebotomist

NICOLE
ABC/Craig Sjodin

Nicole

Age: 25

Hometown: Miami, Florida

Occupation: A social media coordinator

ALEX B.
ABC/Craig Sjodin

Alex B.

Age: 29

Hometown: Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada

Occupation: A dog rescuer

DEVIN
ABC/Craig Sjodin

Devin

Age: 23

Hometown: Medford, Oregon

Occupation: A broadcast journalist

TAHZJUAN
ABC/Craig Sjodin

Tahzjuan

Age: 25

Hometown: Castle Pines, Colorado

Occupation: a business development associate

ALEX D.
ABC/Craig Sjodin

Alex D.

Age: 23

Hometown: Boston, Massachusetts

Occupation: A sloth

ERIN
ABC/Craig Sjodin

Erin

Age: 28

Hometown: Plano, Texas

Occupation: Cinderella

LAURA
ABC/Craig Sjodin

Laura

Age: 26

Hometown: Whittier, California

Occupation: An accountant

ANNIE
ABC/Craig Sjodin

Annie

Age: 23

Hometown: New York, New York

Occupation: A financial associate

ANGELIQUE
ABC/Craig Sjodi

Angelique

Age: 28

Hometown: Hamilton, New Jersey

Occupation: A marketing salesperson

BRIANNA
ABC/Craig Sjodin

Bri

Age: 24

Hometown: Los Angeles

Occupation: A model

COURTNEY
ABC/Craig Sjodin

Courtney

Age: 23

Hometown: Atlanta, Georgia

Occupation: A caterer

CATHERINE
ABC/Craig Sjodin

Catherine

Age: 26

Hometown: Ft. Lauderdale, Florida

Occupation: A DJ

Demi
ABC/Craig Sjodin

Demi

The outspoken beauty is a shoo-in for Paradise.

ELYSE
ABC/Craig Sjodin

Elyse

Age: 31

Hometown: Soldotna, Alaska

Occupation: A makeup artist

CAITLIN
ABC/Craig Sjodin

Caitlin

Age: 25

Hometown: Toronto, Ontario, Canada

Occupation: A realtor

HEATHER
ABC/Craig Sjodin

Heather

Age: 22

Hometown: Carlsbad, California

Occupation: Never Been Kissed

JANE
ABC/Craig Sjodin

Jane

Age: 26

Hometown: West Hollywood, California

Occupation: A social worker

HANNAH G.
ABC/Craig Sjodin

Hannah G.

Age: 23

Hometown: Birmingham, Alabama

Occupation: A content creator

ONYEKA
ABC/Craig Sjodin

Onyeka

Age: 24

Hometown: Dallas, Texas

Occupation: An IT risk consultant

SYDNEY
ABC/Craig Sjodin

Sydney

Age: 27

Hometown: New York, New York

Occupation: An NBA dancer

CAELYNN
ABC/Craig Sjodin

Caelynn

Age: 23

Hometown: Charlotte, North Carolina

Occupation: Miss North Carolina 2018

KIRPA
ABC/Craig Sjodin

Kirpa

Age: 26

Hometown: Whittier, California

Occupation: A dental hygienist

TRACY
ABC/Craig Sjodin

Tracy

Age: 31

Hometown: Los Angeles, California

Occupation: a wardrobe stylist

CASSIE
ABC/Craig Sjodin

Cassie h3>

Age: 23

Hometown: Huntington Beach, California

Occupation: A speech pathologist

REVIAN
ABC/Craig Sjodin

Revian

Age: 24

Hometown: Santa Monica, California

Occupation: An esthetician

HANNAH B.
ABC/Craig Sjodin

Hannah B.

Age: 23

Hometown: Tuscaloosa, Alabama

Occupation: Miss Alabama 2018

KATIE M.
ABC/Craig Sjodin

Katie

Age: 26

Hometown: Sherman Oaks, California

Occupation: A medical sales rep

NINA
ABC/Craig Sjodin

Nina

Age: 30

Hometown: Raleigh, North Carolina

Occupation: A sales account manager

The Bachelor returns with a three-hour premiere on Monday, January 7, and fans will get to watch the series’ newest lead, Colton Underwood, begin his journey to find love.

To kick the special off, Colton will sit down with host Chris Harrison to talk about the backlash he received after ABC made the announcement, how he will (as a virgin) handle fantasy suites, and his plan for juggling 30 smart, beautiful women.

Plus, Season 23 will feature a number of celebrities who are Bachelor super fans. Look out for the hilarious Megan Mullally and Nick Offerman, Rebecca and Terry Crews, Billy Eichner, and Fred Willard.

Click through the gallery above to meet the 30 women competing for Colton’s love!

The Bachelor, Season 23 Premiere, Monday, January 7, 8/7c, ABC

