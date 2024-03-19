‘The 100’ Turns 10: Ranking the 10 Most Shocking Death Scenes

The 100 executive producer Jason Rothenberg warned fans that no one was safe in the world of the CW show and that “anyone, even a beloved character, can die at any time.”

But really, someone was dying all the time on the CW series, which followed some of the 100 juvenile delinquents who were exiled to a post-apocalyptic Earth. One death count logged 4,878 casualties across The 100’s seven seasons… not including the 11 billion who died in the nuclear doomsday that started it all.

With the show turning 10 years old on March 19, here are 10 death scenes that left their mark on our memories, including a couple that had fans up in arms. (Spoilers ahead!)