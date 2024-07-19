Lucy’s New Man in ‘Tell Me Lies’ Season 2? First Look at Thomas Doherty & Tom Ellis’ Characters (PHOTOS)

Avery Thompson
Comments
Grace Van Patten and Thomas Doherty in 'Tell Me Lies' Season 2
Courtesy of Hulu

School is almost back in session for the Baird crew. Tell Me Lies will return for Season 2 on September 4 with a two-episode premiere. On July 19, Hulu released brand-new photos of the upcoming season, giving us a first glimpse at new characters played by Gossip Girl’s Thomas Doherty and Lucifer’s Tom Ellis.

Could Lucy (Grace Van Patten) finally move on from Stephen (Jackson White)? She gets close to the charming Leo, played by Doherty, in Season 2. Ellis’ Professor Leo has us very intrigued.

Season 2 picks up as Lucy and Stephen return to college, not speaking after their dramatic breakup at the start of the summer. Yet, while very much at odds, they find themselves unable to avoid getting immersed in their addictive dynamic. Meanwhile, the story expands deeper into the lives of Lucy and Stephen’s friend group, as the fallout from Season 1 impacts all of their lives in unexpected ways.

Tell Me Lies, Season 2 Premiere, September 4, Hulu

Grace Van Patten and Thomas Doherty in 'Tell Me Lies' Season 2
Courtesy of Hulu

A new love after Stephen?

Lucy and Leo, played by Doherty, share a sweet moment before a kiss. Lucy, embrace Leo! Forget about Stephen!

Tom Ellis in 'Tell Me Lies' Season 2
Disney / Josh Stringer

Hello, Lucifer?

Tom Ellis, who is married in real life to Tell Me Lies boss Meaghan Oppenheimer, plays Professor Oliver in Season 2.

Grace Van Patten and Jackson White in 'Tell Me Lies' Season 2
Courtesy of Hulu

Lucy and Stephen getting too close again

Run, Lucy run! Lucy and Stephen have a heated moment post-breakup. Will Lucy move on from her toxic ex or fall back into bad habits?

Spencer House and Sonia Mena in 'Tell Me Lies' Season 2
Courtesy of Hulu

Wrigley and Pippa meet up

Lucy and Stephen aren’t the only Season 1 couple on the outs. Exes Wrigley and Pippa have a heart-to-heart in Season 2.

Jackson White and Alicia Crowder in 'Tell Me Lies' Season 2
Courtesy of Hulu

Stephen and Diana's happily never after

Stephen and Diana got back together at the end of Season 1, but they’re definitely not in any honeymoon stage. They do not look happy in Season 2.

Cat Missal and Branden Cook in 'Tell Me Lies' Season 2
Courtesy of Hulu

Bree and Evan in Season 2

Bree and Evan return to Baird after their summer together. Will Bree find out about Lucy and Evan’s secret hookup?

Cat Missal, Grace Van Patten, and Sonia Mena in 'Tell Me Lies' Season 2
Courtesy of Hulu

Besties forever (hopefully)

The Puswas! Lucy, Bree, and Pippa are staying united despite their relationship troubles.

