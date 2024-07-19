Would you like Swooon in your inbox? Signup for our Swooon! newsletter!

School is almost back in session for the Baird crew. Tell Me Lies will return for Season 2 on September 4 with a two-episode premiere. On July 19, Hulu released brand-new photos of the upcoming season, giving us a first glimpse at new characters played by Gossip Girl’s Thomas Doherty and Lucifer’s Tom Ellis.

Could Lucy (Grace Van Patten) finally move on from Stephen (Jackson White)? She gets close to the charming Leo, played by Doherty, in Season 2. Ellis’ Professor Leo has us very intrigued.

Season 2 picks up as Lucy and Stephen return to college, not speaking after their dramatic breakup at the start of the summer. Yet, while very much at odds, they find themselves unable to avoid getting immersed in their addictive dynamic. Meanwhile, the story expands deeper into the lives of Lucy and Stephen’s friend group, as the fallout from Season 1 impacts all of their lives in unexpected ways.

Scroll down to see the new photos of Tell Me Lies Season 2.

