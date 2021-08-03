‘Ted Lasso’: 8 Inspiring Moments to Get You Through Life’s Tough Times

One of the reasons Ted Lasso is so undeniably good is its wealth of wisdom often sourced from the titular character himself.

Already in its second season, the series sees Ted (Jason Sudeikis) continue to drop little truth bombs left and right which neither the audience nor AFC Richmond’s players are always ready to hear. Nonetheless, Ted’s heartwarming perspective is the core of what makes this series great.

See Also Why We Love 'Ted Lasso' Boss Rebecca Welton She's got power suits. She's got incredible arms. And she's got one of the best character arcs on 'Ted Lasso.'

Below, we’re rounding up some of his best pieces of advice and life lessons that stay with viewers long after the final whistle is blown.

Ted Lasso, Season 2, New Episodes, Fridays, Apple TV+