See the Stars of ‘Roswell, New Mexico,’ ‘Black Monday’ & More in Our TCA 2019 Studio (PHOTOS)

Michael Trevino and Trevor St. John
Roswell, New Mexico stars Michael Trevino and Trevor St. John

Heather Hemmens
Heather Hemmens from Roswell, New Mexico

Jeanine Mason
Roswell, New Mexico‘s Jeanine Mason

Tyler Blackburn and Michael Vlamis
Roswell, New Mexico‘s Tyler Blackburn and Michael Vlamis

Nathan Parsons
Nathan Parsons from Roswell, New Mexico

Lily Cowles and Karan Oberoi
Roswell, New Mexico actors Lily Cowles and Karan Oberoi

Andrew Rannells from Black Monday

Black Monday cast: Andrew Rannells, Regina Hall, Paul Scheer, Don Cheadle

Black Monday actor Don Cheadle

Black Monday‘s Regina Hall

City on a Hill star Kevin Bacon

City on a Hill‘s Kevin Bacon and Aldis Hodge

Mark O'Brien, Lauren E. Banks, Amanda Clayton and Jonathan Tucker
City on a Hill cast: Mark O’Brien, Lauren E. Banks, Amanda Clayton and Jonathan Tucker

Morgan Krantz and Kathleen York
Morgan Krantz and Kathleen York from Into the Dark

Keston John and Thamela Mpumlwana
Into the Dark stars Keston John and Thamela Mpumlwana

Rich Sommer and Casey Deidrick
Into the Dark‘s Rich Sommer and Casey Deidrick

Perry Mattfeld and Brooke Markham
Into the Dark‘s Perry Mattfeld and Brooke Markham

Calle Walton and Lorri Bernson
Calle Walton and Lorri Bernson from Into the Dark

Comedy duo Desus Nice and The Kid Mero of Desus and Mero

The TV stars are still rolling in to TV Insider’s photo studio at the 2019 Television Critics Association winter press tour.

This time around, actors from Showtime/The CW series posed for the camera. We snapped Kevin Bacon from Showtime’s upcoming series City on a Hill, Don Cheadle, Regina Hall and company from Showtime’s Black Monday, and the rebooted cast of Roswell, New Mexico on The CW.

Plus, the team from Hulu’s Into the Dark also stopped by. Check through the gallery above to get a peek at the portraits.

