See the Stars of ‘Roswell, New Mexico,’ ‘Black Monday’ & More in Our TCA 2019 Studio (PHOTOS)
The TV stars are still rolling in to TV Insider’s photo studio at the 2019 Television Critics Association winter press tour.
This time around, actors from Showtime/The CW series posed for the camera. We snapped Kevin Bacon from Showtime’s upcoming series City on a Hill, Don Cheadle, Regina Hall and company from Showtime’s Black Monday, and the rebooted cast of Roswell, New Mexico on The CW.
Plus, the team from Hulu’s Into the Dark also stopped by. Check through the gallery above to get a peek at the portraits.
