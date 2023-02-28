10 Times Castaways Had to Leave ‘Survivor’ Due to Injuries

It’s not always possible to “outwit, outplay, outlast” on Survivor, particularly when you’re battling for life and limb! Several castaways have had to leave their seasons of the CBS reality competition via medical evacuation, and a preview of Season 44 shows that another contestant may be joining their ranks.

In that preview, Survivor host Jeff Probst halts a challenge and brings in the medics to treat a fallen competitor. “If this doesn’t bond us, I don’t know what will,” another castaway says as he watches the scene play out.

Ahead of that dramatic turn of events, here’s a recap of 10 other contestants who left the show with aches, pains, and scars.

Survivor, Season 44 Two-Hour Premiere, Wednesday, March 1, 8/7c, CBS