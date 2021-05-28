Hey, SPN Family! This is an excerpt from TV Guide Magazine’s special issue, Supernatural Forever! Grab it on newsstands now through August 16, 2021 for a ton of incredible pics of the boys, a pull-out poster and the full scoop on all 15 seasons of the demon-hunting hit!

If you’ve seen even one Supernatural blooper reel over its 15 seasons, you know Jared Padalecki (Sam Winchester), Jensen Ackles (Dean Winchester), Misha Collins (Castiel), and the guest stars had quite a bit of fun on set.

Scroll down for some behind-the-scenes photos from the drama’s Vancouver set and intel from Ackles, Padalecki, Collins, Felicia Day, and Ruth Connell!