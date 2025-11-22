‘Stranger Things’: Go Behind the Scenes of Season 5 & the Early Years (PHOTOS)

It’s almost time to return to the Upside Down for one last battle, but before the war against Vecna rages on in Stranger Things Season 5, we’re looking back on the good old days.

Set in the fall of 1987, Hawkins is scarred by the opening of the Rifts in Stranger Things‘ final season, and our heroes are united by a single goal: find and kill Vecna (Jamie Campbell Bower). But he has vanished — his whereabouts and plans unknown. Complicating their mission, the government has placed the town under military quarantine and intensified its hunt for Eleven (Millie Bobby Brown), forcing her back into hiding. As the anniversary of Will’s (Noah Schnapp) disappearance approaches, so does a heavy, familiar dread. The final battle is looming — and with it, a darkness more powerful and more deadly than anything they’ve faced before. To end this nightmare, they’ll need everyone — the full party — standing together, one last time.

It’s going to get heavy. Before the danger sets in, look back on the good times with the Stranger Things cast in the gallery below, which includes BTS photos from the final season.

For an extended celebration of Stranger Things, from a Season 5 preview to must-see photos and more, pick up a copy of TV Guide Magazine’s Stranger Things: The Final Chapter special issue, available for pre-order online now and on newsstands now.

Stranger Things, Season 5 Volume 1, Premiere, November 26, 2025, Netflix

Stranger Things, Season 5 Volume 2, Premiere, December 25, 2025, Netflix

Stranger Things, Season 5 Finale, Premiere, December 31, 2025, Netflix and Select Theaters