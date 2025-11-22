‘Stranger Things’: Go Behind the Scenes of Season 5 & the Early Years (PHOTOS)

'Stranger Things' behind the scenes
Netflix

Stranger Things: The Final Chapter

It’s almost time to return to the Upside Down for one last battle, but before the war against Vecna rages on in Stranger Things Season 5, we’re looking back on the good old days.

Set in the fall of 1987, Hawkins is scarred by the opening of the Rifts in Stranger Things‘ final season, and our heroes are united by a single goal: find and kill Vecna (Jamie Campbell Bower). But he has vanished — his whereabouts and plans unknown. Complicating their mission, the government has placed the town under military quarantine and intensified its hunt for Eleven (Millie Bobby Brown), forcing her back into hiding. As the anniversary of Will’s (Noah Schnapp) disappearance approaches, so does a heavy, familiar dread. The final battle is looming — and with it, a darkness more powerful and more deadly than anything they’ve faced before. To end this nightmare, they’ll need everyone — the full party — standing together, one last time.

It’s going to get heavy. Before the danger sets in, look back on the good times with the Stranger Things cast in the gallery below, which includes BTS photos from the final season.

For an extended celebration of Stranger Things, from a Season 5 preview to must-see photos and more, pick up a copy of TV Guide Magazine's Stranger Things: The Final Chapter special issue

Stranger Things, Season 5 Volume 1, Premiere, November 26, 2025, Netflix

Stranger Things, Season 5 Volume 2, Premiere, December 25, 2025, Netflix

Stranger Things, Season 5 Finale, Premiere, December 31, 2025, Netflix and Select Theaters

Stranger Things Cast
Netflix

Seasons 1 & 2

From left: Finn Wolfhard (Mike), Gaten Matarazzo (Dustin) and Caleb McLaughlin (Lucas) in Season 2 as the Ghostbusters. Executive producer Shawn Levy in Beyond Stranger Things said: “[We] wanted Season 2 to be more cinematic…but always stay true to these characters.”

Stranger Things, Winona Ryder
Netflix

Winona Ryder (Joyce) gets notes from series creators the Duffer Brothers, Matt and Ross, in Season 1. “Joyce is always a bright light,” Ross (left) tells us.

Stranger Things Cast
Netflix

Wolfhard and Matarazzo in Season 2’s finale scenes at the Snow Ball. The segment reportedly shot for two whole days in a hot gymnasium with loads of extras — who, according to Wolfhard, clapped after Mike and El’s (Millie Bobby Brown) kiss. Eek!

Stranger Things, Millie Bobby Brown
Netflix

Season 3

Brown’s Eleven gets a colorful fashion makeover with bold prints in Season 3, further developing El’s identity as she grows up. “It felt really well deserved for Eleven to choose the person that she wants to be and how she wants to dress,” Brown told EW at the time.

Stranger Things Cast
Netflix

Wolfhard chats with costars Charlie Heaton (center, who plays Jonathan, Will’s older brother) and Natalia Dyer (Nancy, Mike’s older sister) while shooting the harrowing hospital scenes of Season 3. They’re all smiles, so clearly it’s before the Mind Flayer’s human flesh monster comes to attack, right?

Stranger Things Cast
Netflix

Shooting in Eleven’s mindscape, the Void, requires specialized lighting and camera techniques to achieve the surreal, darkened look. And a small pool of water to walk in.

Stranger Things Cast
Netflix

Season 4

Is something funny? Sadie Sink as Max and Jamie Campbell Bower in full Vecna attire share a laugh on the set of Vecna’s Mind Lair. “The set was pretty impressive,” Sink admitted on Netflix’s official YouTube channel. “It was like a full-on platform that was built on a soundstage.” Plenty of the space was built out, with visual effects added later. Levy noted: “The more you can practically build, the more you’re helping your actor do their job, but you’re also helping the audience with kind of an on-ramp to believability.”

Stranger Things Cast
Netflix

Wolfhard, Brown, and Noah Schnapp (Will) at Rink-O-Mania, shot at Roller King in Albuquerque, New Mexico. Brown reportedly taught extras how to skate backwards between takes on the fun filming day.

Stranger Things Cast
Netflix

Lucas gains popularity in Season 4. And here, McLaughlin shows off some impressive handstand skills.

Stranger Things Cast
Netflix

“When I signed on for Stranger Things, I didn’t know that Eddie was going to die,” admitted actor Joseph Quinn (above) to Tudum. His Eddie Munson died as a hero to the gang while in the Upside Down and became a fan-favorite character overnight, sprouting his own hit song on TikTok (“Chrissy Wake Up”) and plenty of adoring fans.

Stranger Things Cast
Netflix

Brown shoots a close-up emotional scene. And though Eleven’s head is shaved yet again in the fourth installment, Brown did not buzz her hair in real life. Yes, that’s a wig under those wires! Fun fact: The makeup team also needs to fill in Brown’s ear piercings every time she’s onscreen.

Stranger Things Cast
Netflix

Season 5

Maya Hawke (Robin), Joe Keery (Steve) and Wolfhard on set in the final season. Wolfhard spoke to Variety earlier this year about his last moments on camera, saying: “When I walked out from doing the scene, it was just one of the greatest moments in my entire life.”

Stranger Things Cast
Netflix

David Harbour‘s Jim with — is that you, Joyce?! The banter-filled relationship between the two really ramped up in Season 3 and will hopefully continue into Season 5. We ranked the duo as our No. 1 Stranger Things couple, but the close offscreen friendship between Harbour and Ryder is also admirable, as evidenced by this sweet candid.

Stranger Things Cast
Netflix

From left: Matarazzo, Dyer, Heaton and Keery in a tight car scene. It’s not the Toddfather convertible from Season 3 (license plate TODFTHR), but it’s still nice to see Steve behind the wheel again.

Stranger Things key art

Netflix

