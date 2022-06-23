‘Sprung’: See Garret Dillahunt, Martha Plimpton & More in Greg Garcia’s New Comedy (PHOTOS)

What better way to relax this summer than with Greg Garcia’s new Amazon Freevee comedy? Sprung — which reunites Greg Garcia with Garret Dillahunt and Martha Plimpton of Raising Hope — premieres on August 19, with the first two episodes. After that, episodes will drop on a weekly basis on Fridays.

The series follows Jack (Dillahunt), a convicted criminal who’s determined to change course and reclaim his lost years. But after serving more than two decades in prison, he has no place to live after his release. Plus, he gets out only for the world to go into lockdown. He ends up moving in with his former cellmate Rooster (Phillip Garcia), Rooster’s mom Barb (Plimpton), and Jack’s former prison girlfriend, Gloria (Shakira Barrera).

They bond over their marred pasts and unusual living circumstances and decide to start righting some of society’s wrongs that arise during the pandemic. Their first target is Melvin (James Earl), an opportunist who alters his con based on supply and demand, and his girlfriend Wiggles (Clare Gillies), who previously dated Rooster, and is now looking for a man who can stay out of prison long enough to be a decent father.

See Also Amazon Freevee Announces Lineup of New & Returning Shows Including a Post Malone documentary and a new family competition series hosted by Sarah Hyland.

The cast also includes Chris Bauer as Stan O’Malley, Mark Christopher Lawrence as Hank Duklon, Mike Rob as Jean Michel Duklon, Fred Grandy as Horace Tackleberry, Steven Ogg as Spike, Susan Ruttan as Lorraine, and David Wells as Herb. Kate Walsh guest stars.

Sprung is executive produced by Greg Garcia, Dillahunt, Michael Rotenberg, and Jonathan Berry in association with 3 Arts. Tim Stack, Michael Pennie and Bobby Bowman are consulting producers, and Gina Gari is co-producer. Greg Garcia will also direct in the series.

Scroll down to check out the photos and key art.

Sprung, Series Premiere, Friday, August 19, Amazon Freevee