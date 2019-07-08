6 Shows That Won’t Be at San Diego Comic-Con 2019 (PHOTOS)
1 of
San Diego Comic-Con 2019 is shaping up to be a great time for fans as more and more panels are announced ahead of its July dates, but not all fan favorites are slated to appear.
Whether you’re in the midst of droughtlander over Outlander‘s hiatus or wondering what’s to come of HBO’s upcoming Watchmen, San Diego Comic-Con won’t provide much relief as those titles and more are noticeably absent in the schedule. In the gallery above, we look at six titles that won’t be attending this year’s festivities.
Scroll through the images above to see if your favorites won’t be making SDCC this year.
1
Michel Smith Boyd Breaks Silence Amid ‘Rock the Block’ Feud Rumors
2
‘Wheel of Fortune’: Teacher Fails to Win $70,000 on ‘Impossible’ Puzzle
3
Is Jase Robertson Part of ‘Duck Dynasty: The Revival?’
4
Is ‘MobLand’ Returning for Season 2? Everything We Know So Far
5
Jonathan Joss, ‘Parks and Rec’ & ‘King of the Hill’ Actor, Dies