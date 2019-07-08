6 Shows That Won’t Be at San Diego Comic-Con 2019 (PHOTOS)

While the AMC hit continues filming on Season 5, Better Call Saul was not included in the network’s slate of 2019 panels. The Breaking Bad spinoff remains absent, but buzz still swirls around the title after actors Bryan Cranston and Aaron Paul’s recent cryptic social media activity.

Despite Season 3’s popularity following its July 4th release, Stranger Things is not part of Netflix’s lineup for panels. For now, fans can binge their sorrows away in the Upside Down.

Lucifer may have been renewed for a fifth and final season at Netflix, but the streamer did not include the fan favorite among its panel lineup. So, fingers crossed Tom Ellis and crew hit San Diego next year.

HBO’s highly-anticipated new series Watchmen will not be present at this year’s festivities, but the network is bringing favorites Game of Thrones and Westworld as well as upcoming newbie His Dark Materials to San Diego this July.

Considering The CW has unveiled its SDCC slate sans The 100 , it’s safe to say the show isn’t likely to have a panel unless there’s some really last minute announcement.

Starz hit Outlander is opting out of SDCC for the second year in a row, but will remain represented in the network’s booth — sans stars Caitriona Balfe, Sam Heughan, Sophie Skelton and more. Hopefully, they’ll return to NYCC to relieve fans suffering from droughtlander.

San Diego Comic-Con 2019 is shaping up to be a great time for fans as more and more panels are announced ahead of its July dates, but not all fan favorites are slated to appear.

