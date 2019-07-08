6 Shows That Won’t Be at San Diego Comic-Con 2019 (PHOTOS)

Meaghan Darwish
SDCC not gallery cover
The CW; Starz; Netflix
Outlander Season 4 2018
Starz

Outlander

Starz hit Outlander is opting out of SDCC for the second year in a row, but will remain represented in the network’s booth — sans stars Caitriona Balfe, Sam Heughan, Sophie Skelton and more. Hopefully, they’ll return to NYCC to relieve fans suffering from droughtlander.

Eliza Taylor as Clarke and Bob Morley as Bellamy in The 100 - 'The Old Man and the Anomaly'
Shane Harvey/The CW

The 100

Considering The CW has unveiled its SDCC slate sans The 100, it’s safe to say the show isn’t likely to have a panel unless there’s some really last minute announcement.

SDCC not gallery 1
HBO

Watchmen

HBO’s highly-anticipated new series Watchmen will not be present at this year’s festivities, but the network is bringing favorites Game of Thrones and Westworld as well as upcoming newbie His Dark Materials to San Diego this July.

SDCC not gallery 3
Netflix

Lucifer

Lucifer may have been renewed for a fifth and final season at Netflix, but the streamer did not include the fan favorite among its panel lineup. So, fingers crossed Tom Ellis and crew hit San Diego next year.

SDCC not gallery 2
Netflix

Stranger Things

Despite Season 3’s popularity following its July 4th release, Stranger Things is not part of Netflix’s lineup for panels. For now, fans can binge their sorrows away in the Upside Down.

Rhea Seehorn as Kim Wexler, Bob Odenkirk as Jimmy McGill - Better Call Saul _ Season 4, Episode 10
Nicole Wilder/AMC/Sony Pictures Television

Better Call Saul

While the AMC hit continues filming on Season 5, Better Call Saul was not included in the network’s slate of 2019 panels. The Breaking Bad spinoff remains absent, but buzz still swirls around the title after actors Bryan Cranston and Aaron Paul’s recent cryptic social media activity.

San Diego Comic-Con 2019 is shaping up to be a great time for fans as more and more panels are announced ahead of its July dates, but not all fan favorites are slated to appear.

Whether you’re in the midst of droughtlander over Outlander‘s hiatus or wondering what’s to come of HBO’s upcoming Watchmen, San Diego Comic-Con won’t provide much relief as those titles and more are noticeably absent in the schedule. In the gallery above, we look at six titles that won’t be attending this year’s festivities.

Scroll through the images above to see if your favorites won’t be making SDCC this year.

San Diego Comic-Con 2019 Schedule: Full List of Television Panels
