Would you like Swooon in your inbox? Signup for our Swooon! newsletter!

Carrie Bradshaw, the one and only. The queen of the sidewalk stiletto, the mid-day Cosmopolitan, and being, at times, the most terribly relatable TV character from the late ’90s and early aughts.

Since 1998, Carrie has dated 28 men, had three long-term boyfriends, hosted two wedding ceremonies, and galavanted through the most fabulous city in the world with her three besties: Charlotte (Kristin Davis), Samantha (Kim Cattrall), and Miranda (Cynthia Nixon). But someone needs to get these girlfriends a gold sticker because they had to endure quite a bit with the lofty, inconsiderate, and often self-centered writer.

Since the series’ comeback on popular streamers Max and, more recently, Netflix, Sex and the City has sparked discourse in the culture yet again, this time revolving around how Carrie may be the worst character to ever wear that much Chanel. All we can say: she’s lucky she’s cute. Played by the just-as-chic-if-not-more New Yorker Sarah Jessica Parker, Carrie stole – and broke – a multitude of hearts over the course of her still ongoing run of her iconic Sex and the City character. (Yes, it was recently announced that spinoff series And Just Like That has begun shooting its third season. Huzzah!)

From blowing her friends off to rambling endlessly about her on-and-off again relationships, Carrie has clearly needed a therapist – albeit she (kind of) tried in Season 2. For a show about female friendships, this protagonist often missed that memo.

We couldn’t help but wonder… Inside every confident, fashionable, New York writer, is there a selfish, codependent nicotine addict just waiting to be unleashed on her best friends? Below, we’ve compiled the top 10 moments when this Libra queen of the Cosmopolitan was an atrociously bad friend.