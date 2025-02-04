‘Severance’: Every Time Helly Hasn’t Seemed Like Herself in Season 2, So Far

Britt Lower in 'Severance' Season 2
Apple TV+

Severance

[Warning: The below contains MAJOR spoilers for Severance Season 2 Episodes 1-3.]

Severance‘s second season is well underway at Apple TV+ and something is a little off about Helly R (Britt Lower), as fans continue to point out peculiarities in her behavior.

Since the premiere episode, a theory about whether Helly is herself or her outie counterpart, Helena Eagan, has loomed large, but what signs point to the possibility? Quite a few, actually. While this is merely a theory until proven true or false, there is definitely a lot to fuel your journey down a rabbit hole.

For those less acquainted with the series, Helly is one of the employees of the show’s mysterious company, Lumon, where she works in MDR (Macrodata Refinement) alongside other severed workers, who have chosen to undergo a medical procedure that separates their consciousness into two. Their “outies” who have personal lives know nothing about their day-to-day at work as “innies,”  and vice versa.

But after Season 1’s finale twist, which saw the innies activated outside of working hours, it was revealed that Helly R was really Helena Eagan, the daughter of Lumon’s current CEO, Jame Eagan (Michael Sidberry). Taking her moment to reveal the monotonous and torturous lives of innies, Helly began vocalizing the dangers of severance as a procedure before the switch was flipped back, reactivating her outie, Helena.

While Season 2 introduces Helena outside of Lumon’s severed floor in some new scenes this season, fans are suspicious of Helly R’s behaviors within MDR, noting some peculiarities that hint at the possibility she is perhaps not who she claims. Again, this concept is merely a theory until proven correct or false, but below, we’re breaking down some of the instances that support the “Helena is pretending to be Helly R on the severed floor” theory.

Scroll down for a peek into the moments when Helly R wasn’t quite herself in Season 2 so far, and let us know your stance on the theory in the comments section.

Adam Scott and Britt Lower in 'Severance' Season 2
Apple TV+

Helly Doesn't Immediately React to Helly

When Helly exits the elevator onto the severed floor at Lumon in Season 2’s premiere, Mark (Adam Scott) shouts out her name, and she’s slow to turn her head. While this hesitation could be seen as a form of shock, there’s also a chance that Helly’s not exactly who she claims to be. Additionally, when Mark goes to hug Helly, she isn’t initially receptive, only closing her arms around him a few seconds after making contact. It’s a weird reaction for someone who initiated a kiss the last time they saw each other.

Britt Lower in 'Severance' Season 2
Apple TV+

Helly's Observation of Lumon's Security

Shortly after reconvening with the MDR crew on the severed floor, Mark mentions needing to be careful because you never know who is listening. Helly makes an off-handed comment wondering out loud what happened to the security cameras. While it could be seen as an off-handed remark, it could also be a way of easing tensions among her colleagues, allowing them to be more loose-lipped with their thoughts if they don’t think they’re being surveilled.

Adam Scott, John Turturro, Britt Lower, and Zach Cherry in 'Severance' Season 2
Apple TV+

Helly's Explanation

When the innies are sharing their different experiences of the outside world with one another, Helly chooses not to disclose her outie’s true identity as Helena Eagan, and instead tells the group that she woke up in an apartment and shared her story with a night gardener. That detail of the night gardener catches Irving’s (John Turturro) attention, but is it merely a slip-up from an innie who is scared she’ll be rejected by her friends if they know her outie’s ties to the company they’re rebelling against or is it a mistake made by a mole? Only time will tell.

Britt Lower in 'Severance' Season 2
Apple TV+

No Elevator Beep

In the second episode, viewers see the outies reporting to Lumon, reflecting their arrival from the season’s premiere in a different perspective, but sly fans made one interesting observation, and it’s the fact that the elevator never beeps when Helly takes it down to MDR. Unlike her coworkers whose elevator rides make a beep, indicating their arrival on the severed floor, Helly’s elevator seemingly arrives without the noise. While it was never indicated that this is a mandatory aspect for innie activation, it does seemingly set her apart from her cohorts.

Britt Lower and John Turturro in 'Severance' Season 2
Apple TV+

"We've Got You"

In the third episode, Helly and Mark plan to search for Ms. Casey (Dichen Lachman), while Irving is going to explore O&D (Optics and Design) for any clues. The department is a bit of a sore spot for Irving as it once was run by his workplace love Burt (Christopher Walken). But when Helly goes to convey support to Irving over the endeavor, her language is rather corporate as she reaches out and says, “We’ve got you.” Irving’s pause over the comment isn’t so receptive as it appears to be suspicious.

Britt Lower and Adam Scott in 'Severance' Season 2
Apple TV+

The Belly Button

When Mark and Helly visit  Mammalians Nurturable in search of Ms. Casey in Episode 3, the staff in that department asks to see their bellies believing they’d have pouches. When Mark and Helly lift their shirts, there are no pouches, but while Mark’s belly button is visible, Helly’s is not, and one fan theorized that perhaps the choice to not make Helly’s belly button visible is a nod to keeping viewers in the dark about which version of her is occupying the severed floor. Adding to that concept, Mark’s belly button is an innie, without Helly’s visible, we can’t tell if she’s an “innie” or an “outie.”

