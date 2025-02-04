[Warning: The below contains MAJOR spoilers for Severance Season 2 Episodes 1-3.]

Severance‘s second season is well underway at Apple TV+ and something is a little off about Helly R (Britt Lower), as fans continue to point out peculiarities in her behavior.

Since the premiere episode, a theory about whether Helly is herself or her outie counterpart, Helena Eagan, has loomed large, but what signs point to the possibility? Quite a few, actually. While this is merely a theory until proven true or false, there is definitely a lot to fuel your journey down a rabbit hole.

For those less acquainted with the series, Helly is one of the employees of the show’s mysterious company, Lumon, where she works in MDR (Macrodata Refinement) alongside other severed workers, who have chosen to undergo a medical procedure that separates their consciousness into two. Their “outies” who have personal lives know nothing about their day-to-day at work as “innies,” and vice versa.

But after Season 1’s finale twist, which saw the innies activated outside of working hours, it was revealed that Helly R was really Helena Eagan, the daughter of Lumon’s current CEO, Jame Eagan (Michael Sidberry). Taking her moment to reveal the monotonous and torturous lives of innies, Helly began vocalizing the dangers of severance as a procedure before the switch was flipped back, reactivating her outie, Helena.

While Season 2 introduces Helena outside of Lumon’s severed floor in some new scenes this season, fans are suspicious of Helly R’s behaviors within MDR, noting some peculiarities that hint at the possibility she is perhaps not who she claims. Again, this concept is merely a theory until proven correct or false, but below, we’re breaking down some of the instances that support the “Helena is pretending to be Helly R on the severed floor” theory.

Scroll down for a peek into the moments when Helly R wasn’t quite herself in Season 2 so far, and let us know your stance on the theory in the comments section.