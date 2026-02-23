The Scrubs revival is nearly here, and while fans are eager to reunite with their favorite characters like J.D. (Zach Braff), Turk (Donald Faison), and Elliot (Sarah Chalke), among others, there’s a fresh set of faces taking over the halls of Sacred Heart Hospital.

These newbies, as Dr. Cox (John C. McGinley) would call them, are bringing a new generation to the healthcare system onscreen as they tackle medical and surgical internships. Before the latest episodes arrive, we’re pulling the curtain back on the newest recruits, among which include Amara (Layla Mohammadi), Dashana (Amanda Morrow), Sam (Ava Bunn), Blake (David Gridley), and Asher (Jacob Dudman). Scroll down for a chance to learn more about the newest characters joining the Scrubs universe, and let us know which doc you’re most excited to meet in the comments section below.

Scrubs, Revival Premiere, Wednesday, February 25, 8/7c, ABC