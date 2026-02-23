‘Scrubs’: Get to Know Sacred Heart’s New Medics & Surgical Interns

Amanda Morrow, Jacob Dudman, and Layla Mohammadi for 'Scrubs'
Disney / Brian Bowen Smith

The Scrubs revival is nearly here, and while fans are eager to reunite with their favorite characters like J.D. (Zach Braff), Turk (Donald Faison), and Elliot (Sarah Chalke), among others, there’s a fresh set of faces taking over the halls of Sacred Heart Hospital.

These newbies, as Dr. Cox (John C. McGinley) would call them, are bringing a new generation to the healthcare system onscreen as they tackle medical and surgical internships. Before the latest episodes arrive, we’re pulling the curtain back on the newest recruits, among which include Amara (Layla Mohammadi), Dashana (Amanda Morrow), Sam (Ava Bunn), Blake (David Gridley), and Asher (Jacob Dudman).  Scroll down for a chance to learn more about the newest characters joining the Scrubs universe, and let us know which doc you’re most excited to meet in the comments section below.

Scrubs, Revival Premiere, Wednesday, February 25, 8/7c, ABC

Layla Mohammadi for 'Scrubs'
Disney / Brian Bowen Smith

Amara (Layla Mohmmadi)

What to know: “You’re gonna get to watch Amara try a lot of new firsts this season,” says Mohammadi. “She grew up very sheltered; she was homeschooled most of her life. Most of the things she learned had been through books or TED Talks, and you’re gonna get to watch her go through the messiness of life and have new experiences.”

Who’s their mentor? Mohammadi notes that fans will see “Amara lean on everybody throughout the season. She leans on her fellow interns to kind of guide her and push her out of her shell, and she’s under Doctor Turk as well, so he’s gonna also have a sort of mentor relationship with Amara throughout the season.”

Amanda Morrow for 'Scrubs'
Disney / Brian Bowen Smith

Dashana (Amanda Morrow)

What to know: “You’re gonna watch Dashna come up against herself, become a fiercely loyal friend, and become more and more confident in her abilities as she is when you meet her. She grows in her mentorship with Dr. Turk,” Morrow shares. “You’re gonna watch her shoe game get flyer and flyer as the episodes go on. You’re definitely in for a very beautiful surgical intern ride with Dashana.”

Who’s their mentor? “The relationship between Turk and Dashna is incredibly important, especially as a young Black woman coming into the medical profession and seeing somebody who is also a Black professional in that position of power,” says Morrow. “That is the reason why she came to this hospital [is for] that community, kinship,  mentorship, and that confidence is something that she longs for. And ultimately, that’s something that grows and grows as the scenes and the season go on.”

Ava Bunn for 'Scrubs'
Disney / Brian Bowen Smith

Serena (Ava Bunn)

What to know: “I play Dr. Sam Tosh, a medical intern. She is also an influencer, which is a fun little twist,” Bunn teases. “She paid for her medical school through the money she made off social media, which I feel like is prevalent in today’s times. You can low-key make bank off social media. So, highlighting that throughout the season, you watch her grow and try to earn the respect of her fellow doctors, and she’s fun and sassy.”

Who’s their mentor? When it comes ot her mentor onscreen, Bunn notes, “Tosh and Elliot have a lot of scenes together throughout the season, and I think that also translated into real life. Sarah has been a big influence on all of us, but I have really looked up to her a lot while doing the show. She’s the goat. By the end of working together, we’re singing Alanis Morissette and jumping up and down, and that girl can dance.”

David Gridley in 'Scrubs'
Disney / Brian Bowen Smith

Blake (David Gridley)

What to know: “Blake is this alpha male sort of character with this maverick mentality,” Gridley shares. “He doesn’t really want to integrate himself with the other medical interns. He is a medical intern, and he’s a little older than the rest of the group, and has gone through a little more [difficult] pathway to get to where he is, and he kind of wears that as a chip on his shoulder. Throughout the show, you see him get humbled by that and change through his own pride getting broken in that way.”

Who’s their mentor? “I don’t think he’d admit that he has a mentor,” Gridley says of his character. “I think he does look up to Dr. Cox, though, and just how blunt and direct he is, and how he has no patience for weakness or incompetence. But at the same time, Blake thinks he’s ridiculous as well.”

Jacob Dudman for 'Scrubs'
Disney / Brian Bowen Smith

Asher (Jacob Dudman)

What to know: Jacob Dudman portrays Asher Green, “Green by name, Green by nature,” the actor notes. “He is an intern with an excellent bedside manner, but he has little to no confidence in his abilities, both medically and socially. He’s kind of the anti-Blake. He just wants everyone to get along, he wants everyone to be friends, but to survive in the hospital, you need a little bit of both, I think.”

Who’s their mentor? As for his mentor, Dudman says, “for Asher it’s definitely JD. He follows him around the hospital like a disciple, and Asher’s kind of a deer in perpetual headlights. I think he always looks to JD as this beacon of security, I suppose.”

