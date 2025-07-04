All 7 ‘Scandal’ Seasons, Ranked
If Scandal’s narrative was as impeccable as Olivia Pope’s wardrobe, we would have a much harder time ranking its seven seasons. But the chapters of this ABC political thriller vary in quality — and, relatedly, so did Olivia’s morals as the Kerry Washington character went from managing crises to commanding a whole government. As you’ll see in the season ranking below, we’d have preferred Olivia to wear her white hat more often…
Scandal, Complete Series, Streaming Now, Hulu and Netflix
1
Kirsten Storms Replaced as ‘General Hospital’s Maxie Jones
2
‘Transplant’ Team Breaks Down [Spoiler]’s Death
3
‘The Waterfront’s Jake Weary Reveals Soap Icon Mom Kim Zimmer’s Connection to the Show
4
Michael Madsen, ‘Reservoir Dogs’ & ‘Kill Bill’ Star, Dead at 67
5
Dr. Phil’s TV Network Files for Bankruptcy & Lawsuit Against Former Partner