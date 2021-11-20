7 Shondaland Actors Who Quit Their Shows — and 7 Who Were Let Go

When you produce more than 800 episodes of television, as Shonda Rhimes has through her production company, Shondaland, you’re gonna have some cast shakeups along the way.

From the turbulent early years of Grey’s Anatomy to the latest casualty of Station 19, we’re recapping more than a dozen Shondaland cast exits that also include Private Practice, Scandal, How to Get Away With Murder, and Bridgerton.

We may never know what really happened with Patrick Dempsey and Katherine Heigl on Grey’s, but we do have the skinny on other big-name departures from the Shondaland family. And as you’ll see below, some were more amicable than others….