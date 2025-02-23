SAG Awards 2025: See the Fashion on the Red Carpet (PHOTOS)

Meaghan Darwish
Anna Sawai, Jack Quaid, and Quinta Brunson at the 2025 SAG Awards
Getty Images

The 31st Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards are in full swing as the fashionable stars from your favorite shows hit the red carpet in Los Angeles.

As the Netflix ceremony gears up to honor the best and brightest that TV and film has to offer over the past year, the stars came out in full force to pose in some fashion-forward looks. Ahead of the actual reception, we’re rounding up the stars and some of their best red carpet arrival looks.

Whether you’re excited to see what your favorite network stars from shows like Abbott Elementary and Matlock are wearing, or eager to see the ensembles from streaming hits like Bridgerton and Nobody Wants This, there’s something for every fan to fawn over. Scroll down for a closer look at the red-carpet fashion from the evening, and let us know your favorites in the comments section below.

2025 SAG Awards, Sunday, February 23, 8/7c, Netflix

Anna Sawai at the 2025 SAG Awards
Neilson Barnard / Getty Images

Anna Sawai

Quinta Brunson at the 2025 SAG Awards
Neilson Barnard / Getty Images

Quinta Brunson

Karen Pittman at the 2025 SAG Awards
Amy Sussman / Getty Images

Karen Pittman

Hannah Dodd at the 2025 SAG Awards
Neilson Barnard / Getty Images

Hannah Dodd

Jamie Lee Curtis at the 2025 SAG Awards
Amy Sussman / Getty Images

Jamie Lee Curtis

Sasheer Zamata at the 2025 SAG Awards
Amy Sussman / Getty Images

Sasheer Zamata

Kaitlyn Dever at the 2025 SAG Awards
Amy Sussman / Getty Images

Kaitlyn Dever

Tyler James Williams at the 2025 SAG Awards
Amy Sussman / Getty Images

Tyler James Williams

Sheryl Lee Ralph at the 2025 SAG Awards
Amy Sussman / Getty Images

Sheryl Lee Ralph

Richard Gadd at the 2025 SAG Awards
Amy Sussman / Getty Images

Richard Gadd

Abby Elliott at the 2025 SAG Awards
Amy Sussman / Getty Images

Abby Elliott

Zooey Deschanel at the 2025 SAG Awards
Amy Sussman / Getty Images

Zooey Deschanel

Hiroyuki Sanada at the 2025 SAG Awards
Neilson Barnard / Getty Images

Hiroyuki Sanada

Rose Abdoo at the 2025 SAG Awards
Amy Sussman / Getty Images

Rose Abdoo

Edwin Lee Gibson at the 2025 SAG Awards
Neilson Barnard / Getty Images

Edwin Lee Gibson

Harriet Cains at the 2025 SAG Awards
Neilson Barnard / Getty Images

Harriet Cains

Ethan Slater at the 2025 SAG Awards
Neilson Barnard / Getty Images

Ethan Slater

Jon M. Chu at the 2025 SAG Awards
Amy Sussman / Getty Images

Jon M. Chu

Justine Lupe at the 2025 SAG Awards
Amy Sussman / Getty Images

Justine Lupe

William Stanford Davis at the 2025 SAG Awards
Amy Sussman / Getty Images

William Stanford Davis

Joanna Bobin at the 2025 SAG Awards
Neilson Barnard / Getty Images

Joanna Bobin

Dan Bucatinsky at the 2025 SAG Awards
Neilson Barnard / Getty Images

Dan Bucatinsky

Corey Hendrix at the 2025 SAG Awards
Neilson Barnard / Getty Images

Corey Hendrix

Ted McGinley at the 2025 SAG Awards
Neilson Barnard / Getty Images

Ted McGinley

Khalid Abdalla at the 2025 SAG Awards
Amy Sussman / Getty Images

Khalid Abdalla

Michael Cyril Creighton at the 2025 SAG Awards
Neilson Barnard / Getty Images

Michael Cyril Creighton

Rufus Sewell at the 2025 SAG Awards
Neilson Barnard / Getty Images

Rufus Sewell

Jack Quaid at the 2025 SAG Awards
Amy Sussman / Getty Images

Jack Quaid

Martins Imhangbe at the 2025 SAG Awards
Neilson Barnard / Getty Images

Martins Imhangbe

Daniel Francis at the 2025 SAG Awards
Neilson Barnard / Getty Images

Daniel Francis

Alycia Debnam-Carey at the 2025 SAG Awards
Amy Sussman / Getty Images

Alycia Debnam-Carey

Geraldine Alexander at the 2025 SAG Awards
Neilson Barnard / Getty Images

Geraldine Alexander

Ruth Gemmell at the 2025 SAG Awards
Neilson Barnard / Getty Images

Ruth Gemmell

Matty Matheson at the 2025 SAG Awards
Neilson Barnard / Getty Images

Matty Matheson

Christopher McDonald at the 2025 SAG Awards
Amy Sussman / Getty Images

Christopher McDonald

Lilly Singh at the 2025 SAG Awards
Amy Sussman / Getty Images

Lilly Singh

Eleanor Matsuura at the 2025 SAG Awards
Amy Sussman / Getty Images

Eleanor Matsuura

Shinnosuke Abe at the 2025 SAG Awards
Neilson Barnard / Getty Images

Shinnosuke Abe

Sofia Carson at the SAG Awards 2025
Neilson Barnard / Getty Images

Sofia Carson

Adjoa Andoh at the 2025 SAG Awards
Neilson Barnard / Getty Images

Adjoa Andoh

