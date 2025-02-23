The 31st Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards are in full swing as the fashionable stars from your favorite shows hit the red carpet in Los Angeles.

As the Netflix ceremony gears up to honor the best and brightest that TV and film has to offer over the past year, the stars came out in full force to pose in some fashion-forward looks. Ahead of the actual reception, we’re rounding up the stars and some of their best red carpet arrival looks.

Whether you’re excited to see what your favorite network stars from shows like Abbott Elementary and Matlock are wearing, or eager to see the ensembles from streaming hits like Bridgerton and Nobody Wants This, there’s something for every fan to fawn over. Scroll down for a closer look at the red-carpet fashion from the evening, and let us know your favorites in the comments section below.

2025 SAG Awards, Sunday, February 23, 8/7c, Netflix