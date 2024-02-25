SAG Awards 2024: Best Behind-the-Scenes Moments (PHOTOS)

Those of you who streamed the 30th Screen Actors Guild Awards on Netflix on Saturday already saw some backstage action, thanks to the interludes with Queer Eye’s Tan France interviewing some of the night’s big winners. (That’s how we know, for example, that Pedro Pascal didn’t really remember what he said on stage.)

But photographers captured other great moments that you might not have seen watching the awards show from home, including some offscreen cast reunions. Get a glimpse behind the curtain with the photos below.

Meryl Streep and Louisa Jacobson at the 2024 SAG Awards
Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images

Meryl Streep and Louisa Jacobson

Streep and Jacobson made Saturday’s SAG Awards a mother-daughter affair.

Audra McDonald, Denée Benton, and Louisa Jacobson at the 2024 SAG Awards
Kevin Winter/Getty Images

Audra McDonald, Denée Benton, and Louisa Jacobson

Jacobson also chatted with — and matched! — two of her costars from The Gilded Age.

America Ferrera and Meryl Streep at the 2024 SAG Awards
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

America Ferrera and Meryl Streep

Streep, meanwhile, grabbed a moment to say hi to Ferrera before the ceremony.

Tyler James Williams and Courtney B. Vance at the 2024 SAG Awards
Kevin Winter/Getty Images

Tyler James Williams and Courtney B. Vance

These two actors, who costarred in the 2012 Disney Channel film Let It Shine, shared a moment on the gray carpet.

Robert Downey Jr. at the 2024 SAG Awards
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Robert Downey Jr.

After winning Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Supporting Role and Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture, the Oppenheimer actor was all smiles in the press room.

Jeff Goldblum and Geena Davis at the 2024 SAG Awards
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Jeff Goldblum and Geena Davis

These two stars of the 1986 sci-fi horror film The Fly looked very fly indeed.

Ayo Edebiri and Jeremy Allen White at the 2024 SAG Awards
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Ayo Edebiri and Jeremy Allen White

The cast of The Bear won Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Comedy Series, and these two stars of the show got individual trophies, too.

Cristo Fernández at the 2024 SAG Awards
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Cristo Fernández

This Ted Lasso actor accessorized to rep his homeland at the SAG Awards on Saturday.

Jessica Chastain and Emily Blunt at the 2024 SAG Awards
Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images

Jessica Chastain and Emily Blunt

These two stars of the 2016 fantasy film The Huntsman: Winter’s War had a touching reunion at the ceremony.

Emily Blunt and Cillian Murphy at the 2024 SAG Awards
Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images

Emily Blunt and Cillian Murphy

Blunt also shared a squeeze with her Oppenheimer husband at the Shrine Auditorium and Expo Hall.

Alexandra Hedison, Jodie Foster, and Colman Domingo at the 2024 SAG Awards
Kevin Winter/Getty Images

Alexandra Hedison, Jodie Foster, and Colman Domingo

Perhaps Foster (seen here with Hedison, her wife) was talking to Domingo about how they made Oscars history this year: It’s first time two openly LGBTQ actors have been nominated for playing LGBTQ characters.

Tatanka Means, William Belleau, and Willem Dafoe at the 2024 SAG Awards
Kevin Winter/Getty Images

Tatanka Means, William Belleau, and Willem Dafoe

Two Killers of the Flower Moon star took their chance to grab a selfie with Dafoe, nominated on Saturday for his role in Poor Things.

Matthew Macfadyen, Kieran Culkin, J. Smith-Cameron, and Scott Nicholson at the 2024 SAG Awards
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Matthew Macfadyen, Kieran Culkin, J. Smith-Cameron, and Scott Nicholson

Gerri/Roman shippers, this Succession cast pic is for you!

