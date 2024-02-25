SAG Awards 2024: Best Behind-the-Scenes Moments (PHOTOS)

Those of you who streamed the 30th Screen Actors Guild Awards on Netflix on Saturday already saw some backstage action, thanks to the interludes with Queer Eye’s Tan France interviewing some of the night’s big winners. (That’s how we know, for example, that Pedro Pascal didn’t really remember what he said on stage.)

But photographers captured other great moments that you might not have seen watching the awards show from home, including some offscreen cast reunions. Get a glimpse behind the curtain with the photos below.