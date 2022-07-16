The 7 Strangest ‘Riverdale’ Episodes So Far

Although the show has always been off-the-walls crazy, UFOs and superpowers didn’t seem to be in the cards when the show first premiered. Yet, with a turn of events, Riverdale (with a brief stop in Rivervale) is more supernatural than ever, and even Sabrina Spellman (Kiernan Shipka) has arrived. The teenage witch from Chilling Adventures of Sabrina was always set to live in the same universe as Archie (KJ Apa) and co., but that the main four would become entrenched in the supernatural world themselves in the way they have wasn’t something anyone could’ve expected.

Riverdale has come so far from its first season when “weird” was associated with Jughead Jones’ (Cole Sprouse) “I’m a weirdo” speech. It no longer relies on popular tropes like love triangles, outcasts, and dysfunctional families; nowadays, magic is involved. Yet the show’s reputation of having the weirdest and most over-the-top storylines to come out of this decade precedes the sixth season. Do you remember the cult-like The Farm, Betty Cooper’s (Lili Reinhart) serial killer gene, high school serpents in gangs seemingly being normal, or even Jingle Jangle?

Riverdale is often described as camp and just downright odd, but still, people tune in each week (or stream on Netflix). And in honor of the sixth season indicating that things are just going to keep getting stranger and stranger (plagues! everyone’s dying but coming back!), it’s time to look back on the CW drama’s strangest episodes so far.

Riverdale, Sundays, 8/7c, The CW