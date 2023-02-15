Raquel Welch’s Career in Photos: Remembering a Legend Through the Decades

Raquel Welch career in photos
TV Guide Magazine; Everett Collection

Raquel Welch, a legend of the silver screen, died at the age of 82 on February 15.

Welch died of a brief, undisclosed illness, her family announced. In light of her passing, we’re diving into her decades-long career on film and television.

The actor shot to fame starring in Fantastic Voyage and One Million Years B.C. back-to-back in 1966, the latter of which turned her into a sex symbol for the decade.

Welch’s work in 1966 made her one of the most sought-out stars in Hollywood, resulting in her starring in a string of films. The actor could sing, dance, and entertain with the best of them.

Along with her scripted roles were a handful of delightful late-night and variety show appearances, one of the most memorable being the “I’m a Woman” duet with Cher on The Cher Show in 1975.

The Golden Globe winner also had a self-titled variety special in the 1970s to commemorate her first foray into TV. See the TV Guide Magazine cover featuring John Wayne in the gallery below.

Younger audiences may know Welch for Date My Dad on UPtv (her last role), from Legally Blonde, or from guest appearances on Seinfeld (as herself), Sabrina, The Teenage Witch (Vesta Spellman), 8 Simple Rules (Jackie), and more, but her career stretches decades back.

Scroll through Welch’s career in photos to look back on a memorable career in Hollywood.

Raquel Welch & John Wayne on the cover of TV Guide Magazine's April 25 - May 1, 1970 issue
TV Guide Magazine

TV Guide Magazine's April 25 - May 1, 1970 issue

Raquel Welch in 'The Virginian,' 1964
Everett Collection

The Virginian, 1964

Raquel Welch in 'One Million Years B.C.'

One Million Years B.C., 1966

Stephen Boyd, Raquel Welch & Donald Pleasence in 'Fantastic Voyage,' 1966
Everett Collection

Fantastic Voyage, 1966

Raquel Welch & Groucho Marx in 'The Hollywood Palace,' 1967
Everett Collection

The Hollywood Palace, 1967

Raquel Welch in 'Bedazzled,' 1967
Everett Collection

Bedazzled, 1967

Raquel Welch in 'Fathom,' 1967
Everett Collection

Fathom, 1967

Raquel Welch in Lady in Cement, 1968
Everett Collection

Lady in Cement, 1968

Raquel Welch in 'Bandolero!', 1968
Everett Collection

Bandolero!, 1968

Raquel Welch in 'Myra Breckinridge,' 1970
Everett Collection

Myra Breckinridge, 1970

Richard Johnson & Raquel Welch in 'The Beloved,' 1971
Everett Collection

The Beloved, 1971

Richard Burton & Raquel Welch in 'Bluebeard,' 1972
Everett Collection

Bluebeard, 1972

Raquel Welch in 'Kansas City Bomber,' 1972
Everett Collection

Kansas City Bomber, 1972

Raquel Welch & Michael York in 'The Three Musketeers,' 1973
Everett Collection

The Three Musketeers, 1973

Cher, Raquel Welch, Tatum O'Neal & Wayne Rogers in 'CHER,' 1975
Everett Collection

CHER, 1975

Raquel Welch in 'The Wild Party,' 1975
Everett Collection

The Wild Party, 1975

Raquel Welch in 'Crossed Swords,' 1977
Everett Collection

Crossed Swords, 1977

Bob Hope & Raquel Welch in 'The Bob Hope Comedy Classic,' 1978
Everett Collection

The Bob Hope Comedy Classic, 1978

Raquel Welch & Robin Williams in 'Mork and Mindy,' 1979
Paramount Television/Everett Collection

Mork & Mindy, 1979

Raquel Welch in Right to Die
Everett Collection

Right to Die, 1987

Raquel Welch in 'Trouble in Paradise,' 1989
Everett Collection

Trouble in Paradise, 1989

Raquel Welch & Noelle Beck in 'Central Park West,' 1995
Barbara Nitke/CBS/Everett Collection

Central Park West, 1995

Raquel Welch & Dean Cain in 'Lois & Clark: The New Adventures of Superman,' 1995
Warner Bros. Television/courtesy Everett Collection

Lois & Clark: The New Adventures of Superman, 1995

Michael Richards & Raquel Welch in 'Seinfeld,' 1997
Castle Rock Entertainment/Everett Collection

Seinfeld, 1997

Raquel Welch in 'Legally Blonde,' 2001
Everett Collection

Legally Blonde, 2001

Raquel Welch & Hector Elizondo in 'Tortilla Soup,' 2001
Everett Collection

Tortilla Soup, 2001

Raquel Welch in House of Versace, 2013
Joseph Viles/Lifetime/Everett Collection

House of Versace, 2013

Raquel Welch & Eugenio Derbez in 'How to Be a Latin Lover'
Claudette Barius/© Pantelion/Courtesy Everett Collection

How to Be a Latin Lover, 2017

Robert Wagner & Raquel Welch in 'Date My Dad'
Everett Collection

Date My Dad, 2017

