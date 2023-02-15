Raquel Welch, a legend of the silver screen, died at the age of 82 on February 15.

Welch died of a brief, undisclosed illness, her family announced. In light of her passing, we’re diving into her decades-long career on film and television.

The actor shot to fame starring in Fantastic Voyage and One Million Years B.C. back-to-back in 1966, the latter of which turned her into a sex symbol for the decade.

Welch’s work in 1966 made her one of the most sought-out stars in Hollywood, resulting in her starring in a string of films. The actor could sing, dance, and entertain with the best of them.

Along with her scripted roles were a handful of delightful late-night and variety show appearances, one of the most memorable being the “I’m a Woman” duet with Cher on The Cher Show in 1975.

The Golden Globe winner also had a self-titled variety special in the 1970s to commemorate her first foray into TV. See the TV Guide Magazine cover featuring John Wayne in the gallery below.

Younger audiences may know Welch for Date My Dad on UPtv (her last role), from Legally Blonde, or from guest appearances on Seinfeld (as herself), Sabrina, The Teenage Witch (Vesta Spellman), 8 Simple Rules (Jackie), and more, but her career stretches decades back.

Scroll through Welch’s career in photos to look back on a memorable career in Hollywood.