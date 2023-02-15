Screen legend Raquel Welch has died at the age of 82.

Welch’s family told TMZ she died on the morning of Wednesday, February 15 after a short illness. Her exact cause of death was not disclosed.

Welch rose to fame in the 1960s with TV roles on Bewitched, The Virginian, and McHale’s Navy. Her star rose higher with the 1966 films Fantastic Voyage and One Million Years B.C., and she went on to became a major sex symbol of the decade and beyond.

